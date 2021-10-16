Larkin benched by NHL for punching Mathieu Joseph from behind

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Hockey League Friday suspended Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin for one game. Larkin was involved in a Thursday night altercation against the Tampa Bay Lightning in which he was ejected from the game. Larkin had been checked head first into the boards in the second period and no penalty was called and he retaliated with a punch. Larkin missed practice on Friday and he will not dress for Saturday’s home game against the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO