Manahawkin spearfisherman lands record breaking sheepshead

The NJ DEP Division of Fish and Wildlife has announced that two new record fish were caught in September. September 30, Joe Satkowski of Hampton broke the existing Landlocked Salmon record. Joe was fishing from his boat on Merrill Creek Reservoir, using a Temple Forks Outfitter spinning rod and a Shimano Stradic spinning reel when he landed the fish. A homemade jig served as the lure. The new record landlocked salmon weighed in at 8 lbs., 10 ounces. eclipsing the previous 2018 record by 5 ounces. The fish measured 26 inches in length and a 16.25 inch girth.

