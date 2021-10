The Pride of Being a Student-Athlete: Swimmer Edition. The United States’ collegiate programs funnel swimmers to both the National Team and Olympic Team. Forty-nine of the 53 athletes that were on the Tokyo Olympic roster competed with some type of college affiliation, whether having raced for a collegiate program or announced their commitment to a program. Three of the remaining four were too young to be part of a collegiate program and had not committed to a college when the team was selected. Michael Andrew, who turned professional at 14, did not attend college.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO