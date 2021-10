The lack of strong action by the Biden administration and Congress for adolescent girls globally will have impacts for decades to come. Every year on October 11, the world celebrates International Day of the Girl and highlights the power girls have to be agents of change. Young women like Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg are powerful examples of how girls can change the world. There are thousands, if not millions, of other examples of adolescent girls who have innovative ideas to help solve the world’s most pressing issues, or who are making their communities better places to live.

