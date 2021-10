If QAnon’s grip on the Arizona GOP wasn’t clear already, Ron Watkins made it so last week, when the Q figurehead announced that he is running for Congress in Arizona. Watkins’ candidacy is far-fetched, to put it lightly; although he’s built a major following online, he has never held any kind of elected office, and it’s not clear if he’s ever lived in the state. But his campaign does appear to draw on local inspiration — from Jeff Durbin, an extremist pastor in Mesa who has built his church into a sprawling media organization and national anti-abortion lobbying group.

