Big News Takes the Entire Crew by Surprise in ‘First First Contact’

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Captain Freeman is given a surprise promotion to another ship, which Mariner overhears. Feeling betrayed, she blabs to the senior officers, causing an uproar in command right as the Cerritos is about to assist another ship with their first ever First Contact mission. A solar flare knocks out said ship, forcing Freeman to pull her crew together and pull the outer hull off the Cerritos in order to stop the other ship from crashing into the planet. Meanwhile, Rutherford finds out that his back up memories of Tendi have messed with his cyborg eye’s display, while Tendi finds out that she’s being taken out of Sickbay, which freaks her out, but it’s actually because she’s starting training to become a Science Officer. In the end, First Contact is successful and Freeman intends to turn down the promotion, but is then met with Star Fleet Security, who accuse her of a bomb going off on the Pakled homeworld, arresting her in front of the whole crew.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO