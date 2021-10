PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As winter approaches, many homeowners nationwide are having concerns over rising fuel costs to heat their homes. According to the U.S. Energy Administration, many homeowners will be paying more in propane, heating oil, and natural gas as opposed to this time in 2020. Compared to last year, homeowners will pay 54% more for propane, 43%, and 30% more for natural gas.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO