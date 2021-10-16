CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
yucommentator.org

Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate is Unconstitutional

“My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: what more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We have been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.”. These words, spoken on Sept. 9, 2021 by President Biden, seem...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unhhhh#Poverty#Covid 19
northwestgeorgianews.com

Twitter suspends GOP Rep. Jim Banks for misgendering Biden appointee

WASHINGTON — Twitter Inc. suspended Rep. Jim Banks’ official account for calling Dr. Rachel Levine, the assistant Health and Human Services secretary, a man. Banks, a Republican from Indiana and a top conservative in the House of Representatives, violated Twitter’s terms of service, which bars users from harassing people based on their gender identity. He made the comment in a tweet referencing that Levine, a transgender woman, would be sworn in as a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Levine will be the first woman to reach that rank.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Tucker Carlson goes on transphobic rant at Biden appointee likening her to a horse

Just one week after drawing condemnation for a homophobic attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is attacking another LGBT+ Biden administration official.This time, Carlson’s target was Dr Rachel Levine, the Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Health and the highest-ranking openly transgender person currently serving in the US government.Earlier this week, Dr Levine was commissioned as an officer of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, one of the United States’ eight uniformed services. Because Dr Levine’s position within HHS places her in charge of USPHS, US law requires that she be appointed to the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Republican congressman suspended from Twitter for misgendering transgender health official

Twitter suspended the official government account for US Rep Jim Banks after he misgendered Dr Rachel Levine, a top secretary with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender official.Ms Levine was sworn in this week as an admiral of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. She also is the organisation’s first-ever female four-star admiral.In a post on the social media platform on 19 October, Mr Banks mocked the news and said her title was “taken by a man”.Twitter said the comment violated its rules against hateful conduct prohibiting the “targeted misgendering...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WNCT

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship. So, as the GOP-controlled legislature embarks […]
POLITICS
hngn.com

Americans May Get New $1,400 Stimulus Checks if They Belong to This Category

Senior citizens might be one of the categories receiving a stimulus check from pressure groups. A letter written by Senior Citizens League Chairman Rick Delaney to the leaders of Congress serves to demonstrate the position that most seniors were in. According to the letter, they have received reports from tens...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden says cops, first responders should be fired for refusing COVID vaccine

President Joe Biden said police officers and first responders should be fired from their jobs for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccines. During a town hall discussion with CNN on Thursday night, host Anderson Cooper said that as many as one in three police officers and first responders in major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Baltimore are refusing to comply with their city’s vaccine mandates. Asked whether those first responders should be mandated to get the vaccines and fired if they don’t, Biden replied, “yes and yes.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy