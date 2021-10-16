WASHINGTON — Twitter Inc. suspended Rep. Jim Banks’ official account for calling Dr. Rachel Levine, the assistant Health and Human Services secretary, a man. Banks, a Republican from Indiana and a top conservative in the House of Representatives, violated Twitter’s terms of service, which bars users from harassing people based on their gender identity. He made the comment in a tweet referencing that Levine, a transgender woman, would be sworn in as a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Levine will be the first woman to reach that rank.
