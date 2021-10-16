CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami County, OH

‘Operation Cover-Up:’ Miami County Sheriff’s Office collecting coats for children in need

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26oXLg_0cTIECru00
Miami County collecting children’s coats for Operation Cover-up

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has launched its 30th annual “Operation Cover-Up” to collect gently used winter coats for children in need.

Coats will be accepted at Troy, Piqua and West Milton Sunset Cleaners and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The coats will be distributed at the Miami County Fairgrounds horticulture building on Saturday, November 6, 2021 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The deadline to drop off coats is Monday, November 1, 2021.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
46K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy