‘Operation Cover-Up:’ Miami County Sheriff’s Office collecting coats for children in need

Miami County collecting children’s coats for Operation Cover-up

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has launched its 30th annual “Operation Cover-Up” to collect gently used winter coats for children in need.

Coats will be accepted at Troy, Piqua and West Milton Sunset Cleaners and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The coats will be distributed at the Miami County Fairgrounds horticulture building on Saturday, November 6, 2021 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The deadline to drop off coats is Monday, November 1, 2021.

©2021 Cox Media Group