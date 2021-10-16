CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sky use stellar defensive effort to rout Mercury 86-50

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6kZe_0cTIEA6S00

CHICAGO — Kahleah Copper provided the offense and the Chicago Sky used a dominant defensive effort to move within a win of the franchise’s first WNBA championship.

Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago routed the Phoenix Mercury 86-50 on Friday night in Game 3 of the finals.

Chicago will look to close out the best of five series on Sunday.

“I was telling my team. I’m 0-2 in Game 4 closeout at home,” said Candace Parker, who added 13 points. “I don’t want that to continue. We know they are a fantastic team and they’ll come out and be ready. Come back stronger.”

The Sky dominated on both ends, holding Brittney Griner to just four first half points on 1 of 8 shooting after she scored 29 in the Mercury’s overtime win on Wednesday. Chicago also took Diana Taurasi out of the game, holding to her five points on 1 of 10 shooting. Griner finished with 16 points as both of their night’s ended early in the fourth quarter as the Sky kept the lead in the twenties.

Copper set the tone early for the Sky with seven points in the first quarter. She finished a 3-point play to put Chicago up 20-11 at the end of the first quarter. Copper was 5 of 5 from the line in the quarter, which was a drastic difference from Wednesday’s loss. The Sky only attempted four free throws for the entire game.

“Her energy is unmatched. her positivity is unmatched,” said Parker of Copper. “You root for her because she’s a good person. She gives us a lift when we need it on the biggest stage showing the world what we already knew in practice every day.”

The Sky didn’t slow down in the second quarter. They pushed the ball in transition with Allie Quigley and Stefanie Dolson getting easy points in the paint to force a Mercury timeout as the Sky extended the lead to 25-11 with 7:20 left in the second quarter. Copper continued the Sky’s scoring barrage with two three-point play in just a minute of play to put them up 35-16. She capped off the brilliant first half with another basket to put the Sky up 46-24 at the half.

The 22-point halftime lead matched the biggest ever in the WNBA Finals, equaling the mark held by Phoenix which the Mercury did in 2014 in Game 1 against Chicago. That year was the last time either team had been in the championship round.

“We got our butts kicked tonight,” Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello said. “It’s disappointing. They were really, really aggressive. We still got some open looks and missed them. We lost momentum and they grew a lot of confidence. It rattled us a little bit. We’ve got to be better.”

Quigley finished with nine points and Courtney Vandersloot ended the game with 10 assists for Chicago.

The Sky hosted the WNBA Finals for the first time since they played in the finals in 2014 . But on Friday, it featured more star power led by Parker, who starred at west suburban Naperville Central High School before jumping into the national spotlight at Tennessee then continuing her legacy in the WNBA. She joined the Sky before the 2021 season and she is now one win away from completing a remarkable homecoming.

At the end of the press conference, Taurasi made light of a reporter’s question regarding the Mercury final score total of 50 points.

“50? I hope so we can’t be any worst than 50. ”We will be better than 50,” said Taurasi.

SHOOTING DISPARITY

Phoenix shot a WNBA Finals record low 25.8% from the field (16-for-62) while Chicago was an even 50% (30-for-60).

FACES IN THE CROWD

The Sky played their best game of season in front of a sold out crowd that included Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields and hip hop artist Chance The Rapper.. NBA commissioner Adam Silver was in attendance, along with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and DePaul women’s head coach Doug Bruno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zL7Kk_0cTIEA6S00
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields watches during the second half of Game 3 of basketball’s WNBA Finals between the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Chicago. Chicago won 86-50. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

“It was pretty surreal, even just down the stretch and into the fourth quarter, the crowd was just so engaged. I’ve never been in Wintrust with that type of energy and that amount of people, so I can definitely say it was a first for me, and I’m sure obviously Allie, Candace just got here, but yeah, it was cool, man,” noted Sky guard Diamond DeShields. “It was like, that’s a playoff environment I feel like. That’s what you dream about. That’s what you dream about. That’s what you work so hard to play in front of.

Shout-out to the city for coming out. Shout-out to the fans, everybody that showed love tonight. We’re going to need that same energy on Sunday.”

BREAKING BARRIERS

Sitting one win away from a championship, Wade reflected on the position he is in as a Black head coach. “I think about it. This is something we can’t escape. We have to represent. The world is a little bit unfair to us the way we’re represented and the way we’re looked at and the chances that we don’t get. You always have to protect yourself at all times.”

Wade would be the third Black male coach to win a WNBA title, joining Michael Cooper who did it with the Los Angeles Sparks and Corey Gaines, who did it with Phoenix.

“You get proud of these moments. Sometimes I have to act like I am supposed to be here,”Wade said. “Even though life has told me that I’m not. It means a lot. It means a lot that my son is here and he gets to see his daddy coach in front of a lot of fans just cheering and he gets to see success so maybe in 15 years it won’t be a big deal for him,”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Blackhawks salute Troy Murray in cancer battle

CHICAGO – Troy Murray is on the minds of Blackhawks fans and players alike as he continues his fight against cancer. Murray was in the stands for the Hawks morning skate Thursday and Jonathan Toews made sure he knew the team was thinking of him, leading the troops in a salute to the long-time WGN […]
NHL
hoopfeed.com

Phoenix Mercury dominate Chicago Sky in overtime to even WNBA Finals with a 91-86 win

While the Phoenix Mercury had a slow start, not earning a lead until the end of the second quarter, they outpaced the Chicago Sky overall for a 91-86 overtime victory in game two of the WNBA Finals, evening up the best-of-five series 1-1. The Mercury kept it exciting in front of a raucous crowd of 13,685 fans that included Phoenix Suns players and former WNBA stars.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Illinois State
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanie Dolson
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
SB Nation

LaMelo Ball already won NBA fashion in the new season’s first game

The first game of LaMelo Ball’s second NBA season was more proof that the Charlotte Hornets’ point guard is on his way to becoming a superstar. After winning Rookie of the Year last year, Ball debuted this season with a brilliant game, powering Charlotte’s wild comeback against the Indiana Pacers — which included a 24-0 run in the third — to earn the win, 123-122.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

For the past 24 hours, sports fans have been debating whether Kyrie Irving is a top 75 player of all time. Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on Irving’s résumé this Thursday. Not only does he have Irving in the top 75, he actually thinks the All-Star guard would be really high up on his all-time list.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#Kahleah Copper#The Chicago Sky
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul, Devin Booker react to rumored bombshell report on Suns owner Robert Sarver

The Phoenix Suns are definitely on a high on the basketball court after a resounding victory over LeBron James and the retooled Los Angeles Lakers. But an ominous cloud currently hangs over the organization after reports that an ESPN story is about to drop with major allegations against Suns owner Robert Sarver. The piece alleges racist and sexist behavior from the longtime franchise owner.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Michael Jordan News

How much would you pay for a pair of game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes?. For one person, that answer is north of $1 million. Yes, a pair of very old game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes have sold for more than $1 million. Darren Rovell shared on Sunday that a pair...
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
FanSided

Suns release scathing statement on ‘baseless claims’ against Robert Sarver

The Phoenix Suns hit back with a forceful statement denying “baseless claims” of racism, sexism and sexual harassment by owner Robert Sarver. Reports of allegations of racism, sexism and sexual harassment against owner Robert Sarver were met with unequivocal denial from the Suns organization on Friday. “We understand that an...
NBA
WGN News

WGN News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy