Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said it is “clear” that there is nobody better than Mohamed Salah in world football right now, after the forward scored his second sublime solo goal in as many games.Salah provided an assist in the Reds’ 5-0 Premier League thrashing of Watford on Saturday, before finding the net himself with another display of stunning footwork and finishing – similar to what he produced in Liverpool’s draw with Manchester City before this month’s international break.A Roberto Firmino hat-trick and Sadio Mane goal rounded out the scoring as Liverpool handed Claudio Ranieri a miserable debut as Watford...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO