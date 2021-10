Edison, NJ. - The Bucks women's soccer team lost to Middlesex County College 2-6 on Saturday afternoon in Edison, NJ. Bucks, playing without substitutes, were down 2-0 early in the game when more supporters should up to support and provide the needed boost in energy to the team. Moments later, freshman, Ivy Peterson scored off an assist from fellow first year player, Victoria Czerniak to close the gap to 2-1. The teams battled with Middlesex taking control scoring multiple goals but the Centurions kept fighting. Bucks scored a second goal when freshman, Kelsey Hodges found the back of the net for the team's second goal of the game. The final score was 6-2 Middlesex.

NEWTOWN, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO