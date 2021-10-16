CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A., Ventura counties under red flag warning as high winds and low humidity bring fire danger

By KTLA Digital Staff, Wendy Burch
 8 days ago

Parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties are under a red flag warning Saturday morning as strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity bring increased fire danger to the region.

The warning will remain in effect through 8 p.m., likely bringing critical fire weather conditions amid low humidity and warm temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 16, 2021.

