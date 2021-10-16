CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Potter County, PA

Potter County Suffers Deadliest Week of Pandemic

By Nick Youngs
wesb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotter County is in the midst of its deadliest week since the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic was declared. According to...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

October Bad COVID Month in Potter County

One in eight Potter County residents age five and older has been confirmed as a COVID-19 coronavirus victim and there have been 44 documented COVID-related deaths since the pandemic was declared. According to Potter County Today, Fifteen people have died since Oct. 1. Most recent figures from the Pa. Dept....
POTTER COUNTY, PA
alaskapublic.org

September was Alaska’s deadliest month of the COVID pandemic, state data shows

September was the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alaska so far, according to new data from the state health department. The state on Tuesday reported 65 more Alaskans have died of COVID. While some of the deaths came from death certificate reviews going back as far as April, most of them happened in the past few months during the surge of the highly contagious delta variant, said the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
ALASKA STATE
KYTV

On Your Side: Tracking pandemic relief in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Commissioners are trying to figure out what to do with $57 million. That’s how much money the county is getting from the American Rescue Plan Act. “At the end of the day, we want to look five years from now and say how did...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Tidewater News

The Big Number: About 76 million individuals suffered anxiousness due to the pandemic

As the coronavirus unfold world wide, some 76 million individuals reported anxiousness issues introduced on by the pandemic, a 26 % improve from 2019 to 2020, based on research revealed within the Lancet journal. Based on information from 48 research, encompassing 204 nations and territories, the researchers decided that this pandemic-inspired improve introduced the worldwide complete for anxiety disorders to 374 million individuals. Women have been affected extra usually than males, and youthful individuals (particularly these of their early 20s) extra usually than older individuals. Overall, the numbers elevated essentially the most in nations hit hardest by the pandemic, most probably affected by things like enterprise and college closures, social restrictions, job losses, cash issues and extra. The pandemic’s affect on psychological well being worldwide, based on the analysis, additionally included a rise within the variety of individuals reporting melancholy, with about 53 million new circumstances of depressive disorder in 2020 attributed to the pandemic. That represents a rise of 28 % from the previous yr, bringing the worldwide complete of these affected by melancholy to 246 million individuals. The researchers famous that “emerging evidence” signifies that the pandemic could also be having the same impact on different well being points, resembling consuming problems, furthering the necessity to strengthen psychological well being care in most nations. “Taking no action to address the burden of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders should not be an option,” they write.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Potter County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Potter County, PA
Government
butlerradio.com

County Reimburses BMH For Services During Pandemic

Butler County is reimbursing Butler Health System for some of the services they have provided over the course of the pandemic. The commissioners approved using federal funds to go toward premium pay for frontline workers and to the hospital for their continued consulting during the pandemic. Between the two separate...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
simivalleyacorn.com

Powers predicts strong recovery for county following pandemic

COVID-19 The county spent $392 million on COVID-related expenses through September. Just over half of the money was for homeless relief and rental assistance. The American Rescue Plan Act allocated the county $164 million, which will be directed to disadvantaged communities, Powers said. About 72% of county residents 12 and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Pandemic#Covid#Upmc Cole#Airborne Isolation Unit
Jackson County Pilot

Deadly week for Jackson County

Jackson County experienced one of its deadliest weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic last week, as two locals succumbed to the disease. The latest death — that of a 95- to 99-year-old from Jackson County ...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
kmmo.com

TOWN IN CARROLL COUNTY SUFFERS DAMAGE FROM VANDALS

At some point over the weekend, a town in Carroll County was vandalized. According to Norborne town officials, the old city shop was broken into, and several buildings and signs around town were spray painted. Town officials say a report has been filed with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. If...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kgncnewsnow.com

Potter County Commissioners Court 10/25

Potter County Commissioners Court will be meeting on Monday the 25th. The meeting will start at 9 AM and will cover many issues, including the presentation of the life-Saving Award to Steven Denny, looking over the Violence Against Women Formula Grant, and Riker Lane Road Improvement Assessment. You’ll find the...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
northcentralpa.com

Informative meeting on state gun laws on Monday in Potter County

State representatives will review state gun laws on Monday at the Firearms Safety and Rights Seminar. The meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, at Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company, 810 SR 49, Ulysses, Pa. The event starts at 6 p.m. Representatives Martin Causer and Clint Owlett will host the event.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
kqennewsradio.com

VACCINATION OPPORTUNITIES THIS WEEK IN COUNTY

There are several COVID-19 vaccination opportunities this week in Douglas County. *A number of organizations including county government, Douglas Public Health Network, the Oregon Health Authority, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and others, have the traveling COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic in Roseburg through October 22nd. The clinic is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. except on Mondays, in the parking lot just east of the Roseburg Public Library. COVID-19 vaccinations, the booster/3rd dose for those who are eligible, PCR testing and annual flu shots are available for those people age 12 and over.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wesb.com

Public Asked for Info on Missing McKean Co Inmate

Pennsylvania State Police need the public’s help in locating a McKean County Jail inmate. 30-year-old Chaz Zawatski was transported to a treatment facility Wednesday and failed to return to jail after checking himself out. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at (814) 368-9230.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Laundrie family won’t hold funeral for Brian but plan meeting ‘to grieve’

The family of Brian Laundrie was meeting on Sunday “to grieve”, their lawyer told The Independent – but there are no plans to hold a funeral for the 23-year-old in the future.Mr Laundrie was at the centre of an interstate manhunt before his remains were identified last week in a Florida swamp.The Long Island native was wanted in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito – who had last been heard from at the end of August.The young couple set off in July on a cross-country trip they were documenting on social media. An altercation between the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy