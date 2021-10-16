CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
One of the NFL’s oldest rivalries kicks off 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Soldier Field when the Green Bay Packers (4-1) visit the Chicago Bears (3-2). Below, we look at the Packers vs. Bears odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

Green Bay won and covered its fourth straight game by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime as a 2-point road favorite. The Packers are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) and 2-3 Over/Under (O/U) with the 14th-toughest strength of schedule, according to Football Outsiders.

Chicago has won and covered three of its last four games including a 20-9 victory at the Las Vegas Raiders as a 5.5-point underdog in Week 5. The Bears are 3-2 ATS and 1-4 O/U with the 11th-toughest schedule.

The Packers have beaten and covered in four consecutive meetings with the Bears. Also, Aaron Rodgers is 20-5 all-time against Chicago with a 55 TD to 10 INT ratio and a 107.2 QB Rating.

Packers at Bears odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 9:50 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Packers -250 (bet $250 to win $100) | Bears +200 (bet $100 to win $200)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Packers -5.5 (-112) | Bears +5.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

Packers at Bears key injuries

Packers

  • LT Elgton Jenkins (ankle) questionable
  • CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) IR-out
  • CB Kevin King (shoulder) out

Bears

  • RB David Montgomery (knee) IR-out
  • RB Damien Williams (COVID) out
  • WR Allen Robinson (ankle) questionable
  • WR Darnell Mooney (groin) questionable
  • DT Akiem Hicks (groin) questionable
  • LB Khalil Mack (foot) questionable

Packers at Bears odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Packers 24, Bears 13

PASS even though Green Bay is obviously the right side here because the Packers (-250) is a little too rich for my blood.

Rodgers dominates the Bears and Chicago’s injury woes combined with rookie QB Justin Fields having more game film on him should help Green Bay’s defense in this spot.

Slight “LEAN” to the PACKERS -5.5 (-112) for a small bet if at all because of the aforementioned logic. There’s been “sharp line movement” towards Green Bay who opened up as a 4.5-point favorite.

We are getting the worst of the number and I much prefer the Under in this game than a side in Packers-Bears.

BET the UNDER 44.5 (-112) for 1 unit because there is “reverse line movement” in the Under’s direction.

Slightly more money is on the Over and nearly three-fourths of the bets placed are on the Over according to pregame.com, but the total has been lowered from the 46-point opener. It’s a red flag whenever you see sportsbooks make the more popular side cheaper.

Green Bay’s offense ranks 24th in neutral situation pace and Chicago’s offense ranks 28th in neutral situation pace, according to footballeroutsiders.com

The Packers are super reliant on Rodgers to WR Davante Adams magic and Chicago’s defense has held Adams in check recently.

Adams’ 61 targets are by far the most for any player on Green Bay’s offense with the next closest player being RB Aaron Jones out of the backfield with 19 targets. However, Adams has only surpassed 61 receiving yards once in his last four games against the Bears.

