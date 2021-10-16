CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Was This Gator Going to Attack the Hand That Feeds It?

By James // Dave, Chuck the Freak
96krock.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a video making the rounds of a female employee at a gator park “sneaking up” on an alligator, and...

96krock.com

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

See Woman Hand-Feed Massive Alligator Raw Chicken

We’re not sure where this video was recorded but we guess it’s somewhere in Florida. Watching this woman hand-feed this massive alligator freaked us out! She calls the gator “Jaws” and we can surmise that she feeds Jaws regularly. This woman even touches the gator’s snout. It almost acts like...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
presspublications.com

Feeding the goats

Fifteen month old Julia Albright, of Toledo, gets a close-up look at a goat with a little help from her grandmother, Sandy Albright, of Martin. The two were visiting Fleitz Pumpkin Farm, Oregon. (Press photo by Ken Grosjean)
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gator#The Hand That Feeds#Alligator
chronicle-independent.com

Column: Catching gators

If you’re going to get ‘et,’ be brave and get ‘et.’. Subscribe today to keep reading great local content. You can cancel anytime!. I understand the religious objection some Christians have to the COVID vaccine. Like Pope Francis and most of the world’s Christians, I think it’s tragically misguided (more on that in a moment), but I understand it.
ANIMALS
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie’s Dad Has Three Words for News Crews on First Time Leaving House Since Son’s Remains Found

After more than a month of searching for person-of-interest Brian Laundrie, his remains were finally found in a Florida wildlife reserve. Now, his family wants time to grieve. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were subject to hateful messages and protesters. This is largely due to speculation they knew more about Gabby Petito’s death than they were saying. However, the family that just lost their son want it all to be over. And Chris Laundrie had some words for the press that constantly surrounds the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Researcher Claims Brian Laundrie Was ‘Very Much in Control’ of Her During Road Trip

As more information continues to surface about the relationship between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, an ex-FBI Behavioral Science Unit researcher, is revealing her thoughts about the former couple’s behaviors. During her recent interview with Fox News, the former researcher, Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, stated Gabby Petito’s boyfriend was very...
MOAB, UT
cowboystatedaily.com

Women Severely Burned At Yellowstone Beginning To Wake From Coma

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The woman who was severely burned earlier this month at Yellowstone National Park is beginning to awaken from her medically-induced coma, her family announced this week. Laiha Slayton, 20, was burned when she jumped into a hot spring to rescue her...
ACCIDENTS
The Berrics Canteen

Steven Cales Is Fighting For His Life

Skateboarding legend Steven Cales is fighting for his life after robbed and beaten yesterday. The attack was brutal, requiring at least two reconstructive surgeries to mend a torn ear, broken jaw, and a collapsed lung. A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help pay for his hospital treatment—donate here if you can. Cales has had already survived getting shot in the fucking face… he’ll make it through this, too.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

‘Anti-Karen’ coffee shop gets bombarded by complaints from actual Karens

The Karens have unionized. A ‘Literal Karen’ rallied up other Karens via Facebook to boycott a coffee shop over its ‘anti-Karen’ sign and coffee cups. TikTok user @therealkarenshub’s posted the sign and coffee cups amongst a montage of angry reviews and messages. Since being posted on Wednesday, has garnered over 829,000 views and 76,000 likes since being posted on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy