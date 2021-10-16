Inside the $93M redevelopment plans for Jordan Park

October 21, 2021 - On Thursday, the St. Pete City Council approved in a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Robert Blackmon being the sole no vote, for the disposition of city-owned property on the southwest corner of 6th Ave. South and 22nd Street South in the area known as The Deuces. The approved lease agreement is between the City of St. Petersburg and The Sankofa Vision Group LLC for the leasing of commercial space. The Sankofa facility is being designed to accommodate as many as 58 traditional and micro spaces for retail, office and food service tenants as well as entertainment venues. A digital and creative tech incubator is also part of the plan and is expected to help bridge start-ups into the city’s emerging venture capital pipeline. Sankofa will return to the city with a guaranteed maximum price for the right-of-work of Fairfield Avenue and then the overall cost of the project.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO