It has been a terrible struggle writing this. I don’t feel adequate to present it, yet my heart has been heavy and my mind consumed with the urgent need. I have found myself praying the words of the prophet Jeremiah, “Oh, that my head were waters, and my eyes a fountain of tears, that I might weep day and night for the slain of the daughter of my people.” (9:1). In the words of Isaiah, I have asked that our God would “rend the heavens” and “come down”! What is this need? This urgent desire? It’s revival!!

ONEONTA, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO