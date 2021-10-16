CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miz & Mrs: Season Three Renewal for WWE reality Show on USA Network

Cover picture for the articleMiz & Mrs. is not going anywhere anytime soon. USA Network has renewed the WWE reality series for a third season. The series follows the lives of Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse. USA Network revealed more about the renewal of the reality series in a press...

