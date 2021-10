The journalist and Project Runway judge, 34, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with musician husband Jonathan Singletary, she announced on Monday. "I'm so excited to finally share the excitement with our friends and extended community. It's been so hard to keep this a secret!" Welteroth tells PEOPLE. "I'm just excited to learn more about what this new life is here to teach us. I'm already learning so much from this experience. We are both excited to experience new levels of love."

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO