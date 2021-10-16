CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What Bills are saying about Titans ahead of Week 6 game

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvrGK_0cTI9rTF00

As the Buffalo Bills prepare for a Week 6 contest against the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football,” much of the conversation has been centered around running back Derrick Henry and the Titans’ impressive victory over the Bills in 2020.

Henry, who is off to the best start of his career and leads the NFL with 640 rushing yards, didn’t do much against the Bills last season. While he did find pay dirt twice, The King only tallied 57 yards.

However, that lackluster total was more than enough for a Tennessee team that dominated Buffalo en route to a 42-16 win despite being in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak and having almost zero practice going into the game.

Adding insult to injury, Henry sent former Bills cornerback Josh Norman into orbit with a vicious stiff-arm that was among the most talked about moments of the 2020 campaign and led to elite-level trolling of the veteran on social media.

As is evident from the comments below, the Bills haven’t forgotten about that game, nor are they underestimating what Henry can do on the football field.

Here’s a look at some of the comments from the Bills this week, including from head coach Sean McDermott and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

DC Leslie Frazier on Derrick Henry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1oNZ_0cTI9rTF00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Via Nick Wojton, Bills Wire:

“I prefer not to think about Derrick Henry right now,” Frazier joked. “He’s a really, really good back and we’re going to have our hands full trying to contain him.”

HC Sean McDermott on Henry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKGrS_0cTI9rTF00
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

Via Bills Wire:

“Derrick is playing at a high level. One of the best, if not the best, backs in the league. We go from one challenge to another challenge this week,” McDermott said. “It’ll be a big test for us.”

McDermott on Henry's stiff-arm, 2020 game vs. Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGcpp_0cTI9rTF00
AP Photo/Wade Payne

Via Teresa M. Walker, AP:

“We get reminded every time I see highlights,” McDermott said. “I see that play and then, you know, look, give them credit. They outperformed us, they outcoached us, they outplayed us. They’re a good football team.

“You can learn from those experiences,” McDermott said. “And we weren’t very disciplined in that game, detail-oriented. We didn’t take care of the football. I mean, it was like I told you, they outperformed us.”

McDermott on Julio Jones, Titans' offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWtsG_0cTI9rTF00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Stefon Diggs on 2020 game vs. Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pk6bI_0cTI9rTF00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg:

“If you look back at last year and see why we lost, you could find a million reasons why we lost,” Diggs said. “You can come up with as many excuses as you want, but they played better than us on that Tuesday. Right now, moving on from last week … we just got to go in with the right mindset.”

CB Taron Johnson on Henry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AS2Q_0cTI9rTF00
Jamie Germano via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Via Chris Brown, BuffaloBills.com:

“We’ve got the stop the run,” Johnson said. “Derrick Henry is a force back there, but we have to make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do. We feel it’s going to come down to more about us doing our jobs more than them.”

More Week 6 headlines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfF4n_0cTI9rTF00

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Derrick Henry makes bold claim after leading Titans past Bills

The Tennessee Titans gutted it out against the Buffalo Bills on Monday to escape with a nail-biting 34-32 victory. It was a hard-earned win, to say the least, with the Titans improving to 4-2 after six weeks of action. Running back Derrick Henry starred for the Titans, scoring three touchdowns,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Stunned By The Titans’ Performance Today

Things were looking rough for the Tennessee Titans after their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. But after reeling off two straight wins over the Jaguars and Bills, they look simply incredible against the Kansas City Chiefs today. At the 2-minute mark of their game against the Chiefs,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
WTVF

Titans Team Report: Titans prepare for Monday’s game against Bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans are continuing to prepare for Monday’s match-up against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are coming off a big win against the Kansas City Chief and will head to Nashville for this week’s game. Jon Burton is joined by David Boclair to discuss how practice...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Game Preview | Bills at Titans | Week 6

Maddy Glab breaks down Monday Night Football in the Music City, as the 4-1 Buffalo Bills travel to Nashville to face the 3-2 Tennessee Titans. The Bills are going into their second straight primetime game, following a victory over Kansas City last Sunday. The Bills have won three of the last four against the Titans.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Ap
USA Today

Bills at Titans: 8 storylines to follow in Week 6

It’s Wednesday so the Buffalo Bills (4-1) are now turning their attention to their next opponent. This week, it’s the Tennessee Titans (3-2) With that, here are eight storylines to follow this week during the lead up to game day:. Revenge game. The Bills had a very successful 2020 season....
NFL
buffalonynews.net

Game Preview: Titans Host Bills on Monday Night Football

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) | HOW TO WATCH. This week marks the second consecutive season the Titans will host the Bills in a primetime matchup. On the evening of Oct. 13, 2020, due to a COVID-19-related postponement, the two teams met for the NFL's second Tuesday game since 1946 and the first one since 2010. The Titans came away with a 42-16 victory to break Buffalo's overall three-game winning streak in the series.
NFL
MPNnow

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans: Here's what McDermott, players are saying

ORCHARD PARK – The Buffalo Bills will be back in prime time for the second week in a row when they travel to Nashville Monday night to take on the Tennessee Titans. Nissan Stadium was the site of the Bills’ worst loss of 2020, a 42-16 no-show against a Tennessee that was in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak which cost the Titans more than a week of inactivity and forced a two-day delay in the game which was finally played on a Tuesday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Bills stumble against the Titans but easier opponents lie ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Running back Derrick Henry was too much for the Buffalo Bills Monday night, finishing the game with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Bills defense gave up a season-high 34 points to the Tennessee Titans, who held off a Bills rally to win 34-31. Looking forward, however, there is positive news for the Bills.
NFL
the buffalo bills

7 things to watch for in Bills at Titans | Week 6

Buffalo's offense has been on a scoring tear of late. They've scored 35 points or more in each of their last four games, which has vaulted the Bills to the top of the league in scoring. With 35 points against Tennessee on Monday night, the Bills would become the fourth...
NFL
Nashville Post

For Titans, containing Josh Allen starts with slowing the Bills run game

The Buffalo Bills feature one of the NFL’s best passing offenses, run by one of the top young quarterbacks in the league. But could the key for the Tennessee Titans defense to shutting down Josh Allen and company begin with keeping Buffalo’s well-rounded run game in check?. Led by the...
NFL
WGR550

Game night: Bills lead Titans 3-0 at end of first quarter

The Buffalo Bills are riding high heading into their final game before the team's Week 7 bye week on the 2021 NFL schedule. Winners of four-straight games, including a 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week at Arrowhead Stadium, the Bills are looking to win once again in prime-time, as they head to Nashville, Tennessee to take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills Links, 10/18: Game Night vs. Titans!

Are you ready for some football? The Buffalo Bills (4-1) return to primetime for the second straight week in Week 6, traveling to Nashville for a showdown with the Tennessee Titans (3-2). Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by dissecting what the Titans defense has done to...
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Bills vs. Titans on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 6

This season has perhaps not gone completely according to plan for the Titans, but they still find themselves atop their division heading into Week 6. The Titans were thrashed in the first week of the year by the Cardinals and remain the only win for a hapless Jets team, but that offense has still looked the part of a playoff contender. Entering the week, the Titans ranked sixth in the AFC in total yards and were third in the NFL overall in total rushing yards.
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills at Titans: Your guide to Monday's game

The Buffalo Bills head to Nashville, Tenn., for another prime-time showdown with the Tennessee Titans. The Bills will try to avenge last season's 42-16 Week 5 loss. Game time is at 8:15 p.m. in Nissan Stadium. View from Vegas: Could Bills fall victim to the KC hangover?. Buffalo is 5-1...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy