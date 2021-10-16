What Bills are saying about Titans ahead of Week 6 game

As the Buffalo Bills prepare for a Week 6 contest against the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football,” much of the conversation has been centered around running back Derrick Henry and the Titans’ impressive victory over the Bills in 2020.

Henry, who is off to the best start of his career and leads the NFL with 640 rushing yards, didn’t do much against the Bills last season. While he did find pay dirt twice, The King only tallied 57 yards.

However, that lackluster total was more than enough for a Tennessee team that dominated Buffalo en route to a 42-16 win despite being in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak and having almost zero practice going into the game.

Adding insult to injury, Henry sent former Bills cornerback Josh Norman into orbit with a vicious stiff-arm that was among the most talked about moments of the 2020 campaign and led to elite-level trolling of the veteran on social media.

As is evident from the comments below, the Bills haven’t forgotten about that game, nor are they underestimating what Henry can do on the football field.

Here’s a look at some of the comments from the Bills this week, including from head coach Sean McDermott and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

DC Leslie Frazier on Derrick Henry

“I prefer not to think about Derrick Henry right now,” Frazier joked. “He’s a really, really good back and we’re going to have our hands full trying to contain him.”

HC Sean McDermott on Henry

“Derrick is playing at a high level. One of the best, if not the best, backs in the league. We go from one challenge to another challenge this week,” McDermott said. “It’ll be a big test for us.”

McDermott on Henry's stiff-arm, 2020 game vs. Titans

“We get reminded every time I see highlights,” McDermott said. “I see that play and then, you know, look, give them credit. They outperformed us, they outcoached us, they outplayed us. They’re a good football team. “You can learn from those experiences,” McDermott said. “And we weren’t very disciplined in that game, detail-oriented. We didn’t take care of the football. I mean, it was like I told you, they outperformed us.”

McDermott on Julio Jones, Titans' offense

WR Stefon Diggs on 2020 game vs. Titans

“If you look back at last year and see why we lost, you could find a million reasons why we lost,” Diggs said. “You can come up with as many excuses as you want, but they played better than us on that Tuesday. Right now, moving on from last week … we just got to go in with the right mindset.”

CB Taron Johnson on Henry

“We’ve got the stop the run,” Johnson said. “Derrick Henry is a force back there, but we have to make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do. We feel it’s going to come down to more about us doing our jobs more than them.”

