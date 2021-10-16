40+ Memes to Enhance Any Self-Care Routine

If you have ever struggled to get a good night's sleep, you likely know plenty about melatonin—both as a supplement and as a hormone in your body. Before you can understand how it works as a treatment, it's important to understand how it functions on its own. "Melatonin is made naturally in the brain's pineal gland each evening and throughout the night," explains Dr. Jeffery Durmer, Chief Medical Officer of Nox Health. It's known as the natural hormone of the dark, says Dr. Abhinav Singh, facility director of the Indiana Sleep Center. As the sun starts to set and you're around less light, your brain produces melatonin to regulate your body's circadian rhythms (or 24-hour internal clock), helping your body understand that it needs to sleep.

