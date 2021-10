At the University of Delaware, we were all deeply disturbed at the horrific news earlier this week of a case of gender-based violence in our community. We take any incident concerning safety, crime or sexual violence very seriously; the safety and well-being of each and every member of our campus community is, and always has been, a top priority. The University of Delaware has no tolerance for gender-based violence, and we strongly condemn it.

