"Well, I said to (showrunner) Hagai (Levi), who wrote and directed in the series, I said in the very beginning, ‘I'm comfortable with all the nudity, but any part of my body that you show, you're going to have to show the same with Oscar,'" Chastain said on The View during a joint appearance with Isaac. "There's a shower scene we have in episode two, and you see my body, so you see his body. For me, I wanted it to be balanced." ALSO: Even Oscar Isaac was stunned watching his full-frontal nudity: "It's there for everyone to see."

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO