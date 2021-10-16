Creepy Concoctions at Fort Bend’s Children’s Discovery Center

Whisper it quietly, but this clandestine cabaret extravaganza might just be Chicago’s best speakeasy. After a year of frustrating limitations, Chicago is finally opening back up and our vibrant metropolis is once again abuzz with events and experiences. The rules and regulations that have so awkwardly restricted evening activities for months are now quickly disintegrating which means the rest of the year is a time to fill with the fun, the bizarre, and the spectacular. Of all events taking place across Chicago, there are few that provide the same spectacle as West Loop’s enigmatic speakeasy, The Grand Cabaret After Dark .

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO