Sephora launches same-day delivery service

By Parija Kavilanz
CNN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN) — Beauty addicts beware. Your Sephora addiction is about to get a whole lot worse. Sephora has launched a same-day delivery service just ahead of the holiday shopping season, which is set up to deliver purchases within two hours for a fee. Here's how it works:...

Benzinga

Amazon Unveils New Service Allowing Customer To Purchase And Pick Up Products From Local Retailers

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has debuted a new feature which allows customers to purchase products locally. What Happened: On Friday, the online retail giant began offering a service called “Amazon Local Selling” which makes it possible for customers to purchase items from third-party sellers on the company's marketplace and then pick them up at the seller's local shop.
INTERNET
CNN

Here's how retailers are pushing you to start holiday shopping early

New York (CNN Business) — Black Friday always starts early, but this year, the holiday shopping bonanza is kicking off earlier than ever — more than a month sooner than usual. Major retailers are pushing people to shop earlier than ever this year so shoppers can grab some deals --...
SHOPPING
CBS Chicago

Ed’s Tech Notes: Walgreens New Drone Delivery, Amazon New Pay Option, Facebook Rumored Rebrand

CHICAGO (CBS)– Today in tech notes, a new way to pay without your wallet, a huge social media platform could get a rebrand, and a new drone delivery service is beginning test flights. Walgreens is teaming up with ‘Wing’ in north Texas. The drone service promises to fly orders from the store to your home in just minutes. Customers can choose items including over-the-counter medications from an app. The service is expected to roll out in the next few months. Amazon is rolling out a new contactless payment system that scans the palm of your hand called ‘Amazon One.’ To sign up, customers insert a credit card, then hold their palm over this camera. It scans lines, ridges, and veins. The palm scanners are already in more than 70 locations across the country. And reports say Facebook could announce its new name this week. Tech news site “The Verge” says the company wants to be known for more than social media. The re-branding comes as Facebook faces criticism over its business practices. A company spokesperson says they are not commenting on the report calling it “rumor or speculation.”
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Kroger Launches Ad Marketplace; On-Demand Delivery Services Grow Their Reach

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Instacart secures its hold on Canada and Walmart expands holiday delivery. Plus, Kroger opens up a new revenue stream. Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) has debuted a private programmatic advertising marketplace for brands and marketers of consumer packaged goods (CPGs), Supermarket News reported Wednesday (Oct. 20). It’s called the Kroger Private Marketplace and will allow both CPG brands and ad agencies to reach shoppers by applying audience data to campaigns in the various ad-buying platforms, according to the report. It’s powered by Kroger’s 84.51° data analytics arm.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Chicago

Walgreens Teams With Google To Test Drone Delivery Service

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s up, up, and away for a Deerfield-based Walgreens. The chain is teaming up with Google’s drone delivery company to start air drop-offs to some customers. But don’t expect your prescriptions and other drugstore items to start dropping from the sky here just yet. The service is being tested in Dallas Fort Worth. The operation will be the first major U.S. city with drone delivery service.
BUSINESS
drugstorenews.com

Ulta Beauty plans retail expansion, same-day delivery

Ulta Beauty plans to open 50 new stores in the United States per year and launch same-day delivery in select markets. Ulta Beauty laid out its strategic priorities and long-term financial targets for fiscal 2022 through 2024 at its virtual analyst and investor conference. The beauty giant is launching same-day...
RETAIL
progressivegrocer.com

Farmstead Grows No-Fee, Same-Day Grocery Delivery

Online grocer Farmstead, known for its no-fee delivery, has expanded its service 30 minutes south of San Francisco to the city of Half Moon Bay, Calif. Using Farmstead, residents can get local brands such as Straus (with free bottle pickup), Cowgirl Creamery, Acme Bread (baked each morning), and Casa Sanchez, in addition to national brands such as Kraft, plus fresh, locally sourced produce.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco Just Dropped This Brand-New Bakery Item

'Tis the season for cinnamon, spice, and everything nice… and Costco is on their game. News broke Sunday morning of a fresh new item in the Costco bakery. If you enjoy Costco cakes, you'll want in on this timely treat. Before you dive in, sign up for the Eat This,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Walmart Just Announced Details About This Huge Sale

Though there's still plenty of time left to enjoy Halloween candy and pumpkin pie, Walmart is busy gearing up for the holiday shopping season. Meanwhile, experts are urging shoppers to buy the items on their shopping lists in advance as supply chain issues fuel nationwide shortages on supermarket shelves. If...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Walmart Is Limiting How Much Toilet Paper You Can Buy Amid a National Shortage

With at least one store in every state, Walmart is a go-to destination for household staples. But finding every item on your shopping list at Walmart may be difficult right now because the retailer is facing these five shortages. Now, the low-price chain is also limiting how much toilet paper customers can buy amid a national shortage.

