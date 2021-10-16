CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larkin benched by NHL for punching Mathieu Joseph from behind

By Justin Lopshire
whtc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Hockey League suspended Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan...

whtc.com

Larkin Suspended One Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Hockey League Friday suspended Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin for one game. Larkin was involved in a Thursday night altercation against the Tampa Bay Lightning in which he was ejected from the game. Larkin had been checked head first into the boards in the second period and no penalty was called and he retaliated with a punch. Larkin missed practice on Friday and he will not dress for Saturday’s home game against the Vancouver Canucks.
