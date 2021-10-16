Girl, 13, dies after being struck by car as she crosses road in Dover

The teenager died after being struck by a car exiting the Whitfield roundabout in Dover as she crossed the road.

A 13-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car in Dover.

Kent police said the incident occurred when a blue Vauxhall Astra exited the Whitfield roundabout on the A256 and collided with the teenager who was crossing the carriageway.

The force is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at around 7.40pm on Friday.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and her next of kin have been informed. The driver, who remained at the scene and was present when officers arrived, suffered no injuries.

Officers from the serious collision investigation unit would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage which might assist their inquiries.

Witnesses are urged to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting SM/CF/116/21.