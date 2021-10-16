CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Girl, 13, dies after being struck by car as she crosses road in Dover

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZhuNY_0cTI75Pi00
The teenager died after being struck by a car exiting the Whitfield roundabout in Dover as she crossed the road.

A 13-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car in Dover.

Kent police said the incident occurred when a blue Vauxhall Astra exited the Whitfield roundabout on the A256 and collided with the teenager who was crossing the carriageway.

The force is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at around 7.40pm on Friday.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and her next of kin have been informed. The driver, who remained at the scene and was present when officers arrived, suffered no injuries.

Officers from the serious collision investigation unit would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage which might assist their inquiries.

Witnesses are urged to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting SM/CF/116/21.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dover#Accident#Vauxhall#A256#Sciu#Sm Cf 116 21
CBS42.com

75-year-old woman dies after being struck by car in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 75-year-old Altoona woman was killed Monday after she was struck by a car in Blount County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Violet Dean Little, 75, was struck in the roadway around 7:15 p.m. Monday by a 2013 Dodge Challenger on Alabama 75 near Wynnville Road.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
fox32chicago.com

Elderly man dies after being struck by CTA bus in Buena Park

CHICAGO - An 85-year-old man was fatally struck by a CTA bus Sunday evening in the Buena Park neighborhood. A CTA bus was traveling northbound around 5:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Marine Drive when it hit the man, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

35-year-old Leah Olinger injured after being struck by a car while crossing against traffic signal (Vancouver, WA)

On Thursday morning, 35-year-old Leah Olinger, a Vancouver woman, suffered injuries after being struck by a car in Five Corners. The auto-pedestrian accident took place at 6:32 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 503 and Northeast 99th Street. The early reports indicated that Leah Olinger was crossing Highway 503 against a red crossing symbol.
VANCOUVER, WA
NWI.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck on interstate ramp, police say

GARY — A man was declared dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle on an interstate ramp late Tuesday. First responders were called at 11 p.m. to a report of an injured pedestrian on Interstate 80/94's Burr ramp in Gary in the eastbound lanes, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.
GARY, IN
ABC4

62-year-old Roy cyclist dies after getting struck by a car

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A cyclist that was hit by a car in Roy on Sept. 20 has died, his family says. Warren Yoshio Watanabe, 62, was accidentally struck near the entrance of the Kent’s Market Shopping Area by a woman at 8:22 a.m. The Roy Police Department said a woman hit the man on […]
ROY, UT
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Man Dies After Being Struck By Car In Alexandria

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 76-year-old Twin Cities man died last week after he was struck by a car in central Minnesota. The Alexandria Police Department says Mauno Silpala, of Golden Valley, was struck by a car Thursday morning near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street in Alexandria. Emergency crews brought Silpala to Alomere Health, but he later died due to his injuries. The driver, 39-year-old Jennifer Erickson of Alexandria, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 320-763-6631. The crash remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms 23 Minnesotans Sickened In Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Imported Onions
ALEXANDRIA, MN
reviewjournal.com

Woman dies after being struck by bus in Las Vegas

A 70-year-old California woman who was seriously injured late Tuesday when she was struck by a bus in downtown Las Vegas has died. Las Vegas police said that at 10:45 p.m. a “private party bus” struck the pedestrian at the intersection of First Street and Ogden Avenue. The woman, of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
whdh.com

Investigation underway after 2 girls struck by SUV while crossing NH street

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two young girls were struck by an SUV while crossing a street in New Hampshire, officials said. Officers responding to a report of crash involving juvenile pedestrians in the area of Armory and Dubuque streets in Manchester around 11:45 a.m. on Monday found the two girls suffering from minor injuries, according to the Manchester Police Department.
MANCHESTER, NH
dailyvoice.com

Person Dies After Being Struck By Van Near Nassau County Intersection

A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle near a Long Island intersection overnight. It happened around 4:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in New Cassel. A 65-year-old man was operating a gray van westbound on Old Country Road near Hilton Street, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
The Guardian

The Guardian

38K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy