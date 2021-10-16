OTL #783: The Chicago Reader at 50, A proposal to fight homelessness in Chicago

New owners and revival plans for the Midwest's iconic International Kennel Club. “You haven’t seen a dog show until you have seen the International,” raved a dog writer in a 1951 American Kennel Club Gazette magazine. Today, more than a half-century later, what that scribe called “the most colorful show...
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/23/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) to discuss labor standoff over COVID-19 vaccine reporting protocols between City Hall and the Fraternal Order of Police. Plus, Kasso knows stew is the cure for what ails you. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO (CBS)– Some new artwork in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood is more than just beautiful. It’s a gateway to getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Two murals are being installed Friday that will highlight a collective responsibility to take care of ourselves and our communities.
Each mural will feature a QR code and a URL, directing viewers to Facebook’s COVID Information Center.
One mural is set for 63rd and Halsted Avenue and the other will be located at 64th Street and Ashland Avenue.
A spokesperson for “Amplifier Art,” the group behind the murals explained that it’s so important to create it on the city’s South Side. A spokesperson said the community is “vulnerable and there is a lot of distrust from government and health officials.”
The group is a non-profit design lab that builds are and media experiments nationwide to “amplify” messages about issues that are important to communities.
Janelle Iaccino is the self-proclaimed Bug Girl of Rose Pest Solutions. This is the 7th year in a row that Chicago has ranked rattiest city, and Janelle joins John Williams to answer listener questions on keeping those rodents on the street and away from the house.
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share details on the the latest Chicago neighborhood news:. Hear Real Chicago Ghost Stories On Bloomingdale Trail’s Self-Guided Ghost Train Tour The 606 will feature 15 “ghost train stops” where visitors can scan a QR code to listen to an audio narration of a real Chicago ghost story.
The Chicago police union’s first vice president has issued a blistering attack on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate, likening it to "The Hunger Games," and warned younger officers not to give in to pressure. The remarks came in a nearly 10-minute video posted by Fraternal Order of Police First Vice...
By Jackie Kostek and Charlie De Mar
CHICAGO (CBS) — The vaccine mandate showdown continues between City Hall and Chicago’s police union.
CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported Wednesday that the matter was discussed in two court hearings Wednesday.
With court filing after court filing from the police union, now a lawyer for the city wants a judge to order all union representatives – not just the president – to stop telling officers to not enter their vaccine info on the portal.
A lawyer for the city is asking the judge to both extend and broaden the temporary restraining order against Fraternal Order of Police...
The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Picayune Sentinel, Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute and Heather Cherone of WTTW. The Rascals discuss the vaccine stalemate between the Chicago police and Mayor Lightfoot. But the same weekend that the Fraternal Order of Police took a stand, the mayor was seen mask-less at the Chicago Sky game. Then, keeping it local, the Mincing Rascals talk about former Mayor Emanuel’s confirmation hearing for Ambassador to Japan and the impact of the Laquan McDonald shooting death and subsequent lack of transparency over the release of information regarding the death. And finally, the Rascals go over the latest in gerrymandering.
CHICAGO (AP) — Roughly 65% of Chicago Police Department employees have complied with a requirement to report their COVID-19 vaccination status. That number is far behind most other departments in the city. The data comes amid an escalating dispute between the city and police union over the vaccination policy that could lead to officer firings. Chicago is requiring its employees to be vaccinated by the end of the year unless they have an exemption. The head of the Fraternal Order of Police had urged members to defy the requirement. The city and union have taken the battle to court. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says “a very small number” of police employees haven’t complied and were placed on “no-pay status.”
Recently Forbes released a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky 400 people so I can share them with readers.
We have the 150th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire this month to remind us that our current pandemic is but one of many catastrophic eras Chicagoans have survived. On Friday, September 10, an event at Glessner House was possibly the earliest in the tributes Chicago institutions and media outlets have been paying to those who rebuilt the city with a courage and speed that was admired worldwide.
The refusal of Chicago’s largest police union to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate threatens the “legitimacy” of the Chicago Police Department, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday. Lightfoot campaigned for mayor in 2019 on a promise to restore the public’s trust in the beleaguered Police Department, which has faced decades...
Today is the deadline for Chicago police officers to get Covid-19 vaccinations. If they miss that target, they can opt to be tested twice a week for the rest of the year at their own expense. If they don’t get vaccinated or tested, the city says it will suspend them without pay.
Halloweek is returning to Chicago. The mayor’s office announced a week full of activities to celebrate Halloween beginning October 23. For list of events and activities at www.ChicagoHalloweek.org. Mark Kelly is the commissioner of the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. He joined the WGN Evening...
The Civic Federation released its annual analysis of the City of Chicago’s proposed budget this week. Included in the report was a section dedicated to the budgetary impact of the City’s four pension funds and evaluating trends in their funded status. This blog post reproduces that chapter for readers who might not otherwise see it.
Making a move in and around Chicago can take on many forms. Maybe your family has opted to change or start a new school. Maybe it’s a job change. Or maybe it’s realizing that your brood has outgrown your starter home. Every family’s list of reasons is different, as is...
Founded in 1856 and incorporated in 1857 by an act of the state legislature, the Chicago Historical Society and its collection grew and opened its first building at the corner of Dearborn and Ontario Streets. Over the past few decades, the Museum has continued to grow both in terms of architectural structure and programming.
The Office fans can relive their favorite moments in the series when The Office Experience opens its doors in Chicago on October 15. Chicago plays home to the largest official interactive fan experience based on The Office to date. The experience is created by Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment in consultation with The Office’s U.S. creator Greg Daniels. You can visit The Office Experience at The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile at 540 N. Michigan Ave., located at the corner of N. Michigan Ave. and E. Ohio St. For ticket information, please click here.
Here Here Market is an online marketplace that came about to help culinary creators during the pandemic. This Sunday – for one day only, the market is hosting a pop-up. Here to walk us through what we can expect is founder, Disha Gulati. Sunday, October 17th. 10 am – 2...
