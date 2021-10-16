OTL #783: The Chicago Reader at 50, A proposal to fight homelessness in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)– Some new artwork in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood is more than just beautiful. It’s a gateway to getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Two murals are being installed Friday that will highlight a collective responsibility to take care of ourselves and our communities. Each mural will feature a QR code and a URL, directing viewers to Facebook’s COVID Information Center. One mural is set for 63rd and Halsted Avenue and the other will be located at 64th Street and Ashland Avenue. A spokesperson for “Amplifier Art,” the group behind the murals explained that it’s so important to create it on the city’s South Side. A spokesperson said the community is “vulnerable and there is a lot of distrust from government and health officials.” The group is a non-profit design lab that builds are and media experiments nationwide to “amplify” messages about issues that are important to communities.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO