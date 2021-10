By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady can add another commemorative football to the trophy room. On Sunday, Brady added to his lead in the all-time touchdown pass department, reaching the milestone of throwing regular-season touchdown No. 600 of his career. 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for @TomBrady. #GoBucs 📺: #CHIvsTB on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/aK7YvheN3m — NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2021 Brady entered Sunday needing two touchdowns to reach the mark, and he got there before the end of the first quarter. Leading 7-0 already, he hit Chris Godwin for a four-yard touchdown on the Buccaneers’ second possession of their game against the Bears. Later in the first...

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO