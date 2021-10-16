Teacher aide’s flexibility earns her Paraprofessional of the Year honor

STILLMAN VALLEY – Angela Palmer, Stillman Valley High School English teacher, has received the University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award. She was nominated by Nate Youman, SVHS 2021 Graduate, who now attends University of Chicago. Nate said in his letter to Mrs. Palmer, “You have been such a blessing in my life. It was in your class freshman year that I felt I truly began to grow as a person. Your class discussions provoked intense thought and allowed me to find untapped charisma and confidence I really don’t know where I would be without. You’ve always been kind, supportive, and invested in your students’ lives, and I’m quite thankful for that. You’ve also given me such and intense love for all thing’s literature. I’m now eager for complex classics I can sink my teeth into and find themes, symbolism and (dare I say it??) juxtaposition.”

STILLMAN VALLEY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO