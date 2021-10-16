Driver flown to hospital following serious crash on I-95 in Newbury

MedFlight

NEWBURY, Mass. — A serious crash is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police after troopers were alerted to reports of a car crashing into nearby woods on Route 95 southbound near Exit 81 in Newbury.

Troopers were called about the crash shortly after 8 a.m. After arriving, they found a driver trapped but conscious and alert at the scene. A MedFlight helicopter landed while the driver was being extricated before sending the driver to a nearby hospital.

Rt. 95 in Newbury was closed in both directions while the helicopter was landing, but only one lane on Rt. 95 northbound remains closed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

