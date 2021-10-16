Police; 1 dead, 2 critically injured in shooting in Wichita

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct 24 (Reuters) - Alec Baldwin has been seen consoling the family of the cinematographer he accidentally killed on the set of his movie, as more reports emerged on Sunday of troubling practices during the filming of the Western "Rust". A distraught Baldwin was photographed outside a...
Protesters supporting benched Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving stormed past barricades outside the team’s home opener Sunday, prompting Barclays Center to "briefly" close its doors, the franchise said. Supporters of Irving — a point guard who is one of the NBA's best-known unvaccinated players — could be seen pushing past...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deadline driven, President Joe Biden brought two pivotal senators — Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer — to his Delaware home Sunday for talks aimed at resolving the disputes that have stymied the Democrats’ wide-ranging social safety net and environmental measure. The White House said the breakfast meeting...
"Saturday Night Live" harkened back to President Biden 's days as vice president with host Jason Sudeikis reprising his role as Biden in the show's latest episode. "SNL" opened with James Austin Johnson playing Biden and asking White House press secretary Jen Psaki , played by Chloe Fineman, for some facts.
Former President Barack Obama slammed Republicans as "systematically" trying to prevent Americans from voting in a campaign speech for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. "All across the country, Democrats are trying to make it easier to vote, not make it harder to vote, and push back on Republicans who...
Finland’s leader says that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”
Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
Comments / 0