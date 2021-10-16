CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Turkey's Erdogan bids farewell to Merkel after 16 years

By ANDREW WILKS
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YaM1D_0cTI6Iq700
Turkey Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, is welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of their meeting at Huber Villa presidential palace, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (Francisco Seco)

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Angela Merkel’s final visit to Turkey as German chancellor on Saturday saw two of Europe’s longest serving leaders pay tribute to one another as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted her for farewell talks overlooking the Bosporus.

Erdogan had been in office for more than two years when Merkel came to power in 2005. Since then, they have built a relationship based on pragmatism that has weathered several crises.

“I hope that our successful work with Mrs. Merkel will continue in the same way under the new government,” Erdogan said at an Istanbul news conference.

The leaders discussed Turkey’s relations with Germany and the European Union, as well as Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara’s interests have collided with Europe's.

However, Merkel has often adopted a conciliatory approach to Turkey, emphasizing the common interests of Turkey and the West.

After admitting hundreds of thousands of refugees to Germany in 2015, she stressed Turkey’s role in preventing a repeat of such large-scale migration to Europe and helped engineer a deal for Turkey to stem the flow of people seeking to cross the Aegean Sea.

The topic of migration dominated the leaders’ comments on Saturday. Merkel promised that EU support for Turkey, which hosts 4 million refugees, would continue and said the incoming administration in Berlin will value ties with Turkey. Germany's political parties are holding talks on a new coalition government since an election in September, and Merkel is staying on in a caretaker role until that government is in place.

“We always have common interests, and that’s how the next federal government will see it,” she said.

Erdogan thanked his guest for her “positive contributions” in Turkey’s long-running bid for EU membership and her support for the 3 million-strong Turkish community in Germany.

Relations with Turkey proved one of the toughest areas for Merkel during her 16 years in office, especially as Erdogan ramped up attacks on European leaders while overseeing growing authoritarianism at home.

Ankara’s foreign policy also saw Merkel’s government back limited EU sanctions on Turkey and restrictions on arms sales.

Germany has voiced concerns about the influence of Turkish institutions within its borders and banned Turkish politicians from campaigning in 2017, leading Erdogan to compare German officials to Nazis. There are concerns in Ankara that the next German government will be less tolerant of such differences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Finland's Leader: Turkey Decision on Envoys 'Regrettable'

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland's leader said Sunday that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic country's envoy, be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”. Prime Minister Sanna Marin told...
POLITICS
AFP

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday told his foreign minister to expel the ambassadors of 10 countries, including Germany and the United States, who had appealed for the release of a jailed civil society leader. The envoys issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday saying the continued detention of Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala "cast a shadow" over Turkey. The escalating row with the Western countries -- most of which are also NATO allies -- caps a torrid week for Turkey in which it was added to a global money-laundering and terrorism-financing blacklist and its currency plunged over fears of economic mismanagement and the risk of hyperinflation. "I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible," Erdogan said, using a diplomatic term meaning the first step before expulsion.
WORLD
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
northwestgeorgianews.com

Lira drops to record after Erdogan’s threat against envoys

Turkey’s lira fell to a record as the country’s latest diplomatic spat gave traders another reason to sell the struggling currency. The lira weakened as much as 1.6% in early Asian trading amid thin liquidity, touching a new low for a third straight day. It stood 1.5% lower at 9.7552 per dollar at 11:33 p.m. in Istanbul on Sunday.
BUSINESS
kelo.com

Turkish defence minister warns against alliances that harm NATO

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – NATO-member Turkey’s defence minister said the forming of alliances outside of NATO would harm the organisation, according to comments released on Saturday, after Greece and France agreed a defence pact last month. NATO allies Greece and France clinched a strategic military and defence cooperation pact in September,...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling...
WORLD
Axios

Turkish president orders removal of U.S. ambassador

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday he's declared U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield and nine other foreign envoys personae non gratae after they called for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala this week, per AP. Why it matters: This would be the biggest rift with the West since Erdoğan...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Ap#Turkish#Bosporus#The European Union#Eu
US News and World Report

Turkey to Expel U.S. Envoy and Nine Others, Erdogan Says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the expulsions, if carried...
U.S. POLITICS
Duluth News Tribune

Turkey's Erdogan blasts ambassadors' call for philanthropist's release

ISTANBUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan slammed ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States, Germany and France, over their call for philanthropist Osman Kavala's release, saying Turkey should not be hosting them, in comments reported on Thursday. The foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors on Tuesday for what...
CHARITIES
UPI News

Turkish President Erdogan declares 10 Western ambassadors unwelcome

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that 10 ambassadors from Western countries were not welcome in the country after calls to release Turkish political prisoner Osman Kavala. Erdogan said in a speech he instructed the foreign minister to declare the diplomats "persona non grata," Anadolu...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
The Independent

‘That’s it?’ Angela Merkel bids Brussels farewell as she wraps up final EU summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel bid Brussels farewell during her final European Union summit. Merkel held a press conference alongside the German government’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert as her 107th summit throughout her 16 year term drew to a close. “That’s it?" Merkel asks Seibert. “Yes," he replies. “Yes! Have a great...
POLITICS
Editor at Global Perspectives

Turkey's President Declares Ambassadors Unwelcome After Being Pushed to Release Political Prisoner, Kavala

Monday, Western embassies released a joint statement directed at Turkey, calling for the release of Turkish political prisoner Osman Kavala. "Today marks four years since the ongoing detention of Osman Kavala," the statement read. "The continuing delays in his trial, including by merging different cases and creating new ones after a previous acquittal, cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish judiciary system."
Birmingham Star

Turkey's Erdogan orders to expel envoys of 10 countries including US

Ankara [Turkey], October 24 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for calling to release human rights activist Osman Kavala. On Tuesday, the embassies of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France,...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

'Monument' Merkel gets standing ovation at last EU summit

European leaders gave German Chancellor Angela Merkel a standing ovation on Friday at her last EU summit after a 16-year reign that helped guide the bloc through major ups and downs. An EU summit "without Angela is like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel tower", Michel said.
EUROPE
Reuters

'A great European': warm send-off for Merkel after 107 EU summits

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European leaders paid warm tributes to Angela Merkel on Friday as they wound up an EU summit, her 107th as Germany’s chancellor over nearly 16 years and probably her last, with one hailing her as a “haven of calm” in the maelstrom of EU diplomacy. Before the...
EUROPE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
37K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy