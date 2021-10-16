CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

William Lee “Bill” Cawood, II

Kingsport Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG STONE GAP, VA.-William Lee “Bill” Cawood, II, 55, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. He was a 1984 graduate of Powell Valley High School. Bill graduated from Va. Tech with a B. S. in Forestry and later from...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
susanvillestuff.com

William Glen Pinkerton II – September 19, 2021

Born October 9, 1984 to Twyla Lea Slemmer and Wayne Lee Pinkerton. William also liked to be known as Willie aka Reptile456kill passed away on September 19, 2021. William is survived by his wife Angel Pinkerton and mother Twyla, brother Robert, sister’s Alicia, Millie, and Deanna and Grandfather Wayne Pinkerton Sr., also left behind several friends in the gaming world and last but not least his three best friends, one of 22 years, Daniel Leftwich, Jerry Welch and Brandon Stokes.
OBITUARIES
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville woman's work going in international literary publication

ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County native has written a paper about "The Sounds of Silence" by Paul Simon that is making some noise in the literary world. An international literary journal soon will publish the work of Anna Adams, a graduate of Walters State Community College and now a student at a four-year private school, Lipscomb University in South Nashville.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Marcum's Pharmacy: New location, same trusted service

For nearly six decades, Marcum’s Pharmacy has served this community from downtown Kingsport. The pharmacy has changed locations a couple of times through the years, but it has always stayed in the heart of Kingsport — offering the same trusted service to its customers. The late Carl Marcum founded Marcum’s...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Red Ribbon March returns to Riverview

KINGSPORT — The annual Red Ribbon Week march and celebration returns to the Model City next week. The event will take place in the Riverview neighborhood (301 Louis St.) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The march and celebration are being held thanks to a partnership between the South Central Kingsport...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Rocky Mount is part of our heritage

William Cobb was born near Norfolk, Virginia, around 1732 and in 1770 moved to the Watauga Settlement with his wife, three children and father, Benjamin. The cities of Elizabethton, Johnson City, Kingsport and Piney Flats are part of what was the Watauga Settlement. Cobb built his home, Rocky Mount, between...
WATAUGA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Words of wisdom from UNC alum Charles Kuralt

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shows a video of big hits and memorable moments when the fourth quarter commences, now mostly big hits. However, a favorite of many is a portion of a speech Charles Kuralt of “On the Road” fame gave in Chapel Hill some four years before his death, at the university’s bicentennial celebration, Oct. 12, 1993. The portion of that speech, which is famous in those parts, commences: “What is it that binds us to this place as to no other?”
KINGSPORT, TN
WDTV

William “Bill” Brian Vankirk

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - William “Bill” Brian Vankirk, 46, of Weston, passed unexpectedly at his home on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born in Weston on January 29, 1975, a son of Carolyn Joye Warner Vankirk and the late Ernie Darrell Vankirk.On September 3, 2010, Bill married the love of his life, Rhonda Renee Rush Vankirk and she will miss him dearly.Forever cherishing their memories of Bill are his mother, Carolyn “Joye” Vankirk of Weston; wife, Rhonda Vankirk of Weston; two children: Jacob Hunter Vankirk and Kadee Dae Harper both of Weston; one step-daughter, Lindsey Fisher and husband, Harry, of Morgantown; three grandchildren: Emmalyn, Greyson, and Liam Fisher; two sisters: Kathy Belt and husband, Kevin, of Weston, and Amy Cochran and husband, Stevie, of Buckhannon; five nephews: Zach Louk, Jerad Warner, Derek Dunham, Kasey Belt, and Korey Belt; and two nieces: Kayla Alkire, and Tori Loar.Bill graduated from Lewis County High School in 1993. He was previously employed with Snider Construction and owned/operated Bill Vankirk Construction for the past 17 years. Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting but his favorite hobby was his grandchildren. He loved taking them swimming at the lake and treasured every moment together.Bill’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Hoover officiating.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William “Bill” Brian Vankirk. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WESTON, WV
dailyjournal.net

William “Bill” Woods

William G. “Bill” Woods passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021 at the age of 91. Bill was a lifelong resident of Franklin. He was born on August 15, 1930 to Raymond C. and Martha Ellen (Cox) Woods. He married Carolyn Ann (Swain) Woods on February 10, 1952, at Lizton Christian Church, Lizton, IN. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and wife of 67 years. He is survived by their 3 daughters; Connie (Glenn) McAlpin of Franklin, Cindy Greer of Indianapolis, and Catherine (John) Shergi of Franklin; grandchildren, Nikolai Shergi of Franklin, Jennifer (Tony) Shireman of Franklin, Michael (Alicia) Greer of Indianapolis, and Stephanie (Brandon) Kaiser of Indianapolis; and four great-grandchildren.
FRANKLIN, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Adams
Daily Inter Lake

William ‘Bill’ Eugene Hileman

William “Bill” Eugene Hileman passed away suddenly on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, after a tragic fall. He is survived by his wife Susan Lacosta and his twin daughters Hayley and Holly; sisters Cindy Hileman (Terry AuClaire), Lisa Oliveria (Ray); brother Dan Hileman (Shelly Brander), along with many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
WHITEFISH, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy