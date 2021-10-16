UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey Nipped by UConn 1-0
The UMaine Women's Hockey Team was nipped by UConn Friday afternoon at the Alfond in Orono 1-0 The score was deadlocked at 0-0 through the...929theticket.com
The UMaine Women's Hockey Team was nipped by UConn Friday afternoon at the Alfond in Orono 1-0 The score was deadlocked at 0-0 through the...929theticket.com
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0