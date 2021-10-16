CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans at Colts: Houston Chronicle's staff predictions

By John McClain
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Chronicle's NFL writers and columnists make their predictions for the Texans' Week 6 game against the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colts 27, Texans 20 — The Colts have played a difficult schedule....

The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Ruling In 49ers vs. Colts

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were bailed out pretty good by an odd NFL rule on Sunday evening. The 49ers wide receiver muffed a punt by the Colts – understandable, given the nasty weather in San Francisco on Sunday night – and he and the ball ended up in the end zone.
How to Watch: Texans @ Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Houston Texans in Week 6. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 17, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest will mark the 39th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 29-9. Last season, Indianapolis swept the series with wins in Week 13 and Week 15.
SportsGrid

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Texans +100000 | Colts +9000. The Texans are a terrible football team, but this feels like too many points. They nearly pulled off an upset of the Patriots last week, and they played good enough to win. They had more yards than the Patriots and won the turnover battle, but they just couldn’t put the game away.
Carson Wentz
Houston Chronicle

Texans: Looking ahead to Colts

Looking ahead to the Texans' next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts. 1. After an 0-3 start for the first time since 2011, the Colts won 27-17 at Miami. They’re back on the road Monday night at Baltimore. Defeating the Ravens will be a challenge because Baltimore has won three consecutive games after an overtime loss at Las Vegas in their opener. An upset at Baltimore would keep them close to Tennessee for first place in the AFC South and put them in position to reach .500 with a victory over the Texans.
Houston Chronicle

Texans at Colts: John McClain's scouting report

INDIANAPOLIS — John McClain breaks down the matchups in Sunday's Texans-Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Coach Frank Reich has three backs he can count on. Jonathan Taylor is their leading rusher with 327 yards, a 4.5-yard average per carry and two touchdowns. He can run inside or outside. He’s shifty, makes quick cuts and has tremendous acceleration. He breaks tackles on the second level and turns them into long gains. Nyheim Hines and Marlon Mack have combined for 173 yards off the bench. Hines is a terrific receiver. Carson Wentz is a pocket passer who doesn’t hesitate to take off. He’s run 16 times for 73 yards. Reich demands balance on offense. The Colts are tied for 15th in yards (363.4 a game), including 13th in rushing (114.2 rushing). The Texans are better on run defense than last season when they were the NFL’s worst. They enter the Indianapolis game 26th in yards (391.8), including 26th against the run (134.8). The linemen need to do a better job of gap control. The linebackers need to get to the ball quicker and tackle better. The secondary is good at supporting the run.
TexansDaily

No Texans Turnaround: Colts Crush Houston, 31-3

The Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts entered Sunday's NFL Week 6 sporting the same cruddy 1-4 record. But as evidenced by the final score - Colts Texans - maybe the similarities end right there. Both clubs came in three games under .500 and two games behind Tennessee Titans in...
247Sports

Houston Texans: Tyrod Taylor not expected to return for Indianapolis Colts game, coach David Culley says

Ahead of Sunday's divisional game against the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans coach David Culley said at a press conference on Monday that he does not think starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor will come off Injured Reserve this week according to Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. Taylor has been on IR with a hamstring injury since after Week 2's loss to the Cleveland Browns.
profootballnetwork.com

Texans vs. Colts prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Week 6 game

Colts -10 Moneyline: Colts -490, Texans +360. The spread for the Texans vs. Colts game opened at 9.5. It’s since moved to 10 and will likely be prone to more movement later in the week. Heading into Week 5, the Colts were 2-2 against the spread. The Texans, meanwhile, came out of Week 5 at 3-2 ATS — a notable two-game difference from their actual record.
Battle Red Blog

Quick Hits: Texans v. Colts

Rookie record holder Davis Mills and your Houston Texans take on the upended Indianapolis Colts this weekend. While the Colts nearly beat the Baltimore Ravens, the Texans are coming off their near upset of the New England Patriots. With both teams joking for the bottom of the worst division in football, this game should be of no interest to anyone outside the team’s fanbases.
FanSided

Houston Texans can thank Lamar Jackson for blueprint to beat Colts

It sure took a long time on Monday Night, but Lamar Jackson just showed the Houston Texans how to beat the Colts. The latest installment of Monday Night Football looked to be completely under the control of the Indianapolis Colts. However, that was until Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense finally clicked. It also took a blocked field goal and a questionable overturned call on a lateral, but the end result is what matters for Jackson and the Ravens.
houstontexans.com

Texans and Colts are linked in a variety of ways

The Texans (1-4) travel north to face a familiar foe in AFC South rival Indianapolis (1-4). The Colts are coming off an overtime Monday Night Football defeat at Baltimore, while Houston was edged, 25-22, by New England at NRG Stadium. The division opponents share several connections with each other, and...
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Carson Wentz said there was some good to take away from the Colts’ loss to Baltimore. “Unfortunately, I have said that too many times this year — that there is good we can learn from,” Wentz said, via Pro Football Talk. “But, every week, it is a little better and a little better, and we have played some good teams. And so, for us, we cannot get caught up in the record or where we are at or how that looks. We just have to come out and try and go 1-0 every week and just keep learning from these little moments. Like, tonight, I mean this is a huge opportunity to show what we can do. And I thought we did a good job. Just not good enough.”
Yardbarker

Texans WRs at Colts: Change & Cleverness?

INDIANAPOLIS -- Texans rookie wide receiver Nico Collins is active Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after being activated Saturday from injured reserve-designated for return. Collins missed three games with a shoulder injury before returning to practice this week. A third-round draft pick from Michigan, Collins has two receptions for 39...
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Houston Texans

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins. » The lone change on here is Brett Hundley moving into the No. 2 quarterback spot after being elevated to the 53-man roster over the weekend. » Carson Wentz set a career high with 402 passing yards in the Colts'...
USA Today

Colts-Texans: 11 prop bets for Sunday's game

The Indianapolis Colts are off to a wobbly start this season, but a vulnerable opponent is on tap this weekend. The Colts (1-4) play host to the Houston Texans (1-4) at 1 p.m. EDT at Lucas Oil Stadium in a matchup of AFC South rivals. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has...
Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans Final Score/Post-Game Recap: Texans 3, Colts 31

Synchronicity is a non-casual event in the external world which coincides with things going on in the internal world, such as our thoughts, feelings and dreams. It’s dreaming about a golden scarab, only for one to show up your window the following day. The red jewel pushed upon the rocky shore. A sunflower I saw when I was meditating last summer. T.Y. Hilton started the season on the injured reserve, only for him to comeback, and make his first start against the Houston Texans this week. Clown mask covering his face, bianually crushing the Houston Texans. Of course he was going to start this week.
KHOU

Texans trounced by Colts 31-3

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for another score and the Indianapolis defense protected a big second-half lead to help put away Houston 31-3. The Texans have lost five straight overall and six of the last seven in the series. Indy has won two of...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Colts protect lead, rout Texans

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts finally figured out how to deliver a knockout punch Sunday. They capitalized on turnovers, made big plays at timely moments and, yes, even managed to protect a late lead. Carson Wentz threw two long TD passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for two more scores and a...
