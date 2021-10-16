Texans at Colts: Houston Chronicle's staff predictions

Colts QB Carson Wentz said there was some good to take away from the Colts’ loss to Baltimore. “Unfortunately, I have said that too many times this year — that there is good we can learn from,” Wentz said, via Pro Football Talk. “But, every week, it is a little better and a little better, and we have played some good teams. And so, for us, we cannot get caught up in the record or where we are at or how that looks. We just have to come out and try and go 1-0 every week and just keep learning from these little moments. Like, tonight, I mean this is a huge opportunity to show what we can do. And I thought we did a good job. Just not good enough.”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO