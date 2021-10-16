CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

Woman hospitalized after Friday night shooting in Wilmington

By Frank Gerace
WDEL 1150AM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old woman is hospitalized after the latest shooting in Wilmington. Officers found the victim in the 300 block...

www.wdel.com

Comments / 2

William Delaney
8d ago

Even our women are being shot up in this state it’s only getting worse our police are afraid to do their jobs correctly and o yeah biden is a racist who teamed up with a kkk member to try to stop desegregation bussing so his kids wouldn’t have to go to school in a racial jungle bidens words

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Alec Baldwin seen consoling family of slain cinematographer

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct 24 (Reuters) - Alec Baldwin has been seen consoling the family of the cinematographer he accidentally killed on the set of his movie, as more reports emerged on Sunday of troubling practices during the filming of the Western "Rust". A distraught Baldwin was photographed outside a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy