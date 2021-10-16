CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gary Payton: Parts ways with Warriors

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Payton was waived by the Warriors on Saturday. Payton...

www.cbssports.com

hoopsrumors.com

Warriors Notes: Bradley, Payton, Lee, Green, Myers, Wiseman

With just one preseason game left on the Warriors‘ schedule, they may be down to three choices for their 15th roster spot, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic: Avery Bradley, Gary Payton II, or luxury tax savings. As Slater outlines, Bradley looked like the frontrunner early in the fall,...
NBA
Golden State of Mind

Warriors waive Avery Bradley, Gary Payton II, Mychal Mulder, and Jordan Bell

The candidates for the Golden State Warriors’ 15th roster spot have seemingly been eliminated. Shortly after the Warriors’ 119-97 preseason finale win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced that Avery Bradley was waived. This comes to no surprise if Bradley’s preseason performance was purely taken into consideration. Averaging...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Steve Kerr hints at a possible Gary Payton II signing

The season starts tomorrow but the Golden State Warriors still have one more vacant spot on their main roster. Many have speculated who the Warriors will add using that final roster spot, but head coach Steve Kerr may have hinted that the team could use it on recently waived Warriors guard Gary Payton II according to a tweet by Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. The Warriors waived Payton last Friday night after their final preseason game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
SB Nation

LaMelo Ball already won NBA fashion in the new season’s first game

The first game of LaMelo Ball’s second NBA season was more proof that the Charlotte Hornets’ point guard is on his way to becoming a superstar. After winning Rookie of the Year last year, Ball debuted this season with a brilliant game, powering Charlotte’s wild comeback against the Indiana Pacers — which included a 24-0 run in the third — to earn the win, 123-122.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley mocks Anthony Davis, Lakers

Charles Barkley coined a harsh nickname for Anthony Davis when the Los Angeles Lakers star was sidelined with a variety of injuries last season, and the Hall of Famer is making sure it sticks. The Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Barkley was highly...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Fight Nearly Breaks Out On The Lakers’ Bench

Things don’t seem to be going well in Lakers land this season. Los Angeles opened the 2021-22 regular season with a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers returned to the floor on Friday night, taking on the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers trail the Suns, 57-44, at halftime, but...
NBA

