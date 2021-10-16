Gary Payton: Parts ways with Warriors

With just one preseason game left on the Warriors‘ schedule, they may be down to three choices for their 15th roster spot, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic: Avery Bradley, Gary Payton II, or luxury tax savings. As Slater outlines, Bradley looked like the frontrunner early in the fall,...
The candidates for the Golden State Warriors’ 15th roster spot have seemingly been eliminated. Shortly after the Warriors’ 119-97 preseason finale win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced that Avery Bradley was waived. This comes to no surprise if Bradley’s preseason performance was purely taken into consideration. Averaging...
The season starts tomorrow but the Golden State Warriors still have one more vacant spot on their main roster. Many have speculated who the Warriors will add using that final roster spot, but head coach Steve Kerr may have hinted that the team could use it on recently waived Warriors guard Gary Payton II according to a tweet by Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. The Warriors waived Payton last Friday night after their final preseason game.
The Sonics left Seattle 13 years ago, however a handful of players who became stars while wearing the franchise’s green and gold – and a few others loosely associated with the franchise – have been named among the 75 greatest NBA players of all time. Former Sonics Lenny Wilkens, Gary...
The 2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most disappointing teams in franchise history. The Lakers added veteran stars Karl Malone and Gary Payton, but they were eliminated in the Finals, falling short of their title aspirations. Former Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce thinks the current Lakers have some...
Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
Steph Curry put on a show in the Warriors' first home game of the season at the Chase Center. Curry scored an incredible 45 points, while also dishing out 10 assists as the Warriors defeated the LA Clippers in a narrow game. Curry made two clutch three-pointers and made his free throws to help the Warriors win 115-113.
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
Magic Johnson thinks the 29 other NBA teams not named Los Angeles Lakers are in danger. After all, they will be facing LeBron James who looks hungrier than ever to win the Larry O’Brien trophy. On Tuesday during the Lakers’ Media Day, Johnson praised LeBron for being in “excellent physical...
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers took their second straight loss to open the 2021-22 season. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a shoving match on the sideline. After the game, Davis was asked about the matter. “Two guys, we’re very competitive. We just want...
Rajon Rondo is once again back in Los Angeles, and part of the Lakers. Rondo was with the Lakers between 2018 to 2020, during which time he helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship. Rondo was absolutely spectacular during the Lakers' 2020 playoff run. He was easily the 3rd...
The first game of LaMelo Ball’s second NBA season was more proof that the Charlotte Hornets’ point guard is on his way to becoming a superstar. After winning Rookie of the Year last year, Ball debuted this season with a brilliant game, powering Charlotte’s wild comeback against the Indiana Pacers — which included a 24-0 run in the third — to earn the win, 123-122.
Charles Barkley coined a harsh nickname for Anthony Davis when the Los Angeles Lakers star was sidelined with a variety of injuries last season, and the Hall of Famer is making sure it sticks. The Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Barkley was highly...
The additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis give the Los Angeles Lakers one of the most talented rosters on paper of any team in the NBA. But almost immediately, many had questions about how they would fit together. In...
Amidst the COVID vaccination controversy surrounding athletes like Brooklyn Nets basketball player, Kyrie Irving, although 96% of the players are vaccinated, there are still some athletes who are holding out. Former Los Angeles Lakers legend and astute businessman, Magic Johnson recently commented on the controversy. The retired Hall of Famer...
Things don’t seem to be going well in Lakers land this season. Los Angeles opened the 2021-22 regular season with a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers returned to the floor on Friday night, taking on the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers trail the Suns, 57-44, at halftime, but...
Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
Comments / 0