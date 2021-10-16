Gary Payton: Parts ways with Warriors

The season starts tomorrow but the Golden State Warriors still have one more vacant spot on their main roster. Many have speculated who the Warriors will add using that final roster spot, but head coach Steve Kerr may have hinted that the team could use it on recently waived Warriors guard Gary Payton II according to a tweet by Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. The Warriors waived Payton last Friday night after their final preseason game.

