Elon Musk is now worth $230 billion—as much as Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk has entered rarified air in the world billionaire rankings. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is not only currently the richest person in the world, but is now worth as much as fellow billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined. The 50-year-old’s net worth is $230 billion as...

