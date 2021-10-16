Big turkeys are back for an IRL Thanksgiving

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - United Way of Aroostook is once again partnering with Townsquare Media to host the High Five Turkey Drive that has brought thousands of dollars to Aroostook County food pantries over the past few years during Thanksgiving. United Way of Aroostook will work to provide local grocery store gift certificates to food pantries that provide Thanksgiving baskets to those they serve. This year’s event will continue to focus more on collecting gift cards and monetary donations instead of actual turkeys to decrease the number of times the turkeys are handled to help keep the community healthy. The “live-on-air” event will take place at Priority Auto Sales in Houlton on Wednesday, November 3rd from 9am until 5pm; Thursday, November 4th in Fort Kent at John’s Shurfine & St. John Valley Pharmacy from 9am until 5pm; and again, on Friday, November 5th at Star City IGA in Presque Isle from 9am until 6pm. All events will run 9am until 5pm.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 11 DAYS AGO