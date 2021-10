Though Sakshi Karambelkar met Matthew (who goes by Matt) Feddersen at the very beginning of college—he was the Resident Advisor for her freshman dorm and they were both studying engineering—they remained just friends for two years before they started dating. In May 2019, after Matt proposed on the beach in La Jolla, California, the pair chose a wedding date for the following spring. As their plans changed and changed again due to COVID-19, they postponed the wedding twice—finally tying the knot in an outdoor Indian ceremony followed by an indoor handfasting ritual on August 3, 2021, at Park Chateau in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in front of 125 fully vaccinated guests.

