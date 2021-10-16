CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Justin Verlander had message for Astros after big Carlos Correa hit

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Verlander may not be able to help the Houston Astros in their quest for another World Series title, but the star pitcher had some advice for the team during the first game of the ALCS. Carlos Correa...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Homer
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#Alcs#The Boston Red Sox
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

How Astros players celebrated World Series trip with their families

When Astros players stepped off the FOX stage set up on the Minute Maid Park field shortly after they eliminated the Red Sox to clinch another trip to the World Series on Friday night, their families were waiting for them. As reporters tried to get their postgame interviews, the players'...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy