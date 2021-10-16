CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Western Togoland leader Papavi dead

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeader of insurgent group Homeland Study Group Foundation Charles Komi Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi is reported...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

Honour Papavi by opening land borders – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to honour Charles Kormi Kudjordi, the late founder and leader of the secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), by opening all land borders that have been closed in the Volta Region. He...
POLITICS
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Togoland#Treason
primenewsghana.com

Notorious robber, murder suspect on wanted list nabbed

Godstrong Tettey has been on the Police wanted list for alleged murder, car-snatching cases and violent landguard activities. Police on Wednesday arrested a dangerous armed robbery and murder suspect, at Adeiso in the Eastern Region. The suspect, Godstrong Tettey, has been on the Police wanted list for alleged murder, car-snatching...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide? Evidence Found At Scene May Have Answers

Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
NORTH PORT, FL
International Business Times

126 US-Bound Migrants Rescued From Abandoned Shipping Container In Guatemala

Guatemala police rescued 126 U.S.-bound migrants who were trapped inside an abandoned shipping container. The container was found between the towns of Nueva Concepción and Cocales in southern Guatemala. "We heard cries and knocks coming from inside the container. We opened the doors and found inside 126 undocumented people," said...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wmleader.com

Preacher Kevin O. Smith, parishioners arrested for alleged human sacrifices

A Jamaican preacher and 41 of his congregants were arrested last week after two people were killed during an alleged “human sacrifice.”. Kevin O. Smith, a self-proclaimed “prophet,” and the church members were arrested for slitting the throats of 39-year-old office worker Tanecka Gardner and an unidentified man. Friends told...
The Independent

Man under house arrest asks to be moved to prison ‘to avoid wife’

A man under house arrest reportedly asked police to take him to prison so he could avoid his wife.The 30-year-old took himself to a police station in Italy at the weekend to make the appeal, local media said.He told officers he could no longer stand house arrest with his wife, according to Italian media.The Albanian man said this was why he decided to leave the house and ask police if he could spend the rest of his setence behind bars instead, Il Messagero reported. According to Italian media, the man got what he was looking for and has since...
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

Woman who made threats over apartment rights charged with extortion

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — A woman who threatened another with physical violence after she refused to pay money, has been charged with extortion. In a statement, the Attorney General reports that Yaneli V has been formally charged with extortion after threatening a woman. An investigation of the September 11...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Could Brian Laundrie’s notebook found by FBI explain what happened to him?

Following the FBI’s announcement that a notebook of Brian Laundrie’s has been found, criminologists suggest it could contain answers about what happened to his fiancé Gabby Petito. A number of items including a backpack and the notebook were recovered from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by investigators on Wednesday. Human...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kdal610.com

Nigerian general says leader of Islamic State West Africa is dead

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria’s top general said on Thursday that Abu Musab al-Barnawi, leader of the insurgent group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), is dead. “I can authoritatively confirm to you that Abu Musab is dead,” Lucky Irabor, the chief of defence staff, said without elaborating. ISWAP was originally...
AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy