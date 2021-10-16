CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Watford 0-5 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah as the world's best player

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is the "best player in the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

‘Mo Salah Is the Best Player in the World Right Now’ - Robbie Savage Says He Would Take Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United and Leicester City player Robbie Savage has recently said that Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world. Mo Salah is in unbelievable form this season. In the first nine games of the season the Egyptian has scored nine goals and bagged three assists. Comparing this...
WORLD
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Surprising Cristiano Ronaldo Incident

It hasn’t been a very good Sunday for Cristiano Ronaldo or the Manchester United football team as a whole. Manchester United was thumped by Liverpool on Sunday, 5-0. Fans were seen leaving the stadium with several minutes to play. Others joked that a fire alarm must have gone off inside the stadium based on the photos of the mass exodus of fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Jurgen Klopp hails 'dirty' Liverpool win over Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has said he was not fussed about how his Liverpool side played in their 3-2 win at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, insisting it was the kind of game where only the result mattered. The Reds initially surrendered a two-goal lead but came roaring back in the second half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
chatsports.com

Jürgen Klopp reaction: 'For me, Mohamed Salah is the best'

Jürgen Klopp hailed the brilliance of Mohamed Salah following his stunning goal in Liverpool’s 5-0 victory away at Watford on Saturday afternoon. The Egyptian netted the Reds’ fourth in the win at Vicarage Road when he beat three Watford players before concluding the run with a clinical, curling finish. Roberto...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Jurgen Klopp confident there is still more to come from Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp has warned the Premier League there is more to come from Mohamed Salah. Salah scored for the eighth consecutive game in all competitions and also produced an exquisite pass for Sadio Mane’s opener in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Watford on Saturday. Roberto Firmino netted a hat-trick as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Watford 0 5#Liverpool Watch Match#Bbc Iplayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

"It’s Refreshing" Former Manchester United Player And Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Praises Liverpool's Mohamed Salah For Saying He's The Best

Sky Sports Punidt Gary Neville believes that it is good to hear Mohamed Salah say he's the best player in the world. Talking on Sky Sports Friday Night Football, the former Manchester United right-back says Mohamed Salah had every right to believe he's the best. Mohamed Salah is currently playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid to propose swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid are aiming to propose a swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah. Salah is about to enter the final 18 months of his current deal as negotiations over a new contract drag on. Turkish reporter Ekrem Konur says Real have been watching developments and are ready to make...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy