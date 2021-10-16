Scandalous Annapolis Tour Returns for ONE DAY–Tomorrow

The 2021 Symphony Tour of Homes on Kiawah Island, now in its 24th year, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13. Susan Leggett, the 2021 Event Chair comments, “The Tour is a fun way to explore the beauty of Kiawah Island while supporting the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. The homes on the Tour feature dazzling architecture and gorgeous views of the Island.” The self-guided tour will showcase a variety of beautifully decorated homes, reflecting the varied interests and lifestyles of their owners. Music will be played by symphony musicians and talented music students in the homes. A variety of home architecture and designer styles will be included. And, while on the tour, guests will have an opportunity to shop for unique, design-inspired and one-of-a kind items from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League’s (CSOL) exclusive SCORE collection.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO