Annapolis, MD

Scandalous Annapolis Tour Returns for ONE DAY–Tomorrow

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 8 days ago
By popular demand, Annapolis Tours by Watermark is offering its "Scandalous Annapolis" walking tour on Sunday, October 17th, 2021. This adults-only, lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek walking tour is presented by a guide in the character of a colonial indentured servant who works "odd jobs" day and night to...

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Opera Is Back! (In-Person)

Opera is back! After a year disrupted by COVID, Annapolis Opera has announced their 2021-2022 season which will be taking place in the theater and in person! The season is underway and will close out on May 15th with Humperdinck’s Hansel & Gretel – A Children’s Opera. Rossini’s Cinderella: Friday,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Free Parking Options for the Holidays in Annapolis

The City of Annapolis is happy to bring back free parking at metered spaces downtown. The popular program, which takes place between Thanksgiving and New Year, includes two hours free, plus a bonus hour using the ParkMobile app. Paired with other free parking options downtown (Residents Park Free and Park, Shop & Dine), residents and visitors have every reason to do all their holiday shopping and dining right here in Annapolis!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis to Host Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Festival at Maryland Hall

The City of Annapolis will host a Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Festival at Maryland Hall in Annapolis starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The event, organized by Mayor Gavin Buckley’s Hispanic Community Services office, will include a kid’s zone, vendors and artists, face painting booths, and a full program on stage including Bolivian Dancers, Latin American musicians, salsa classes and a DJ throughout the event.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis is Giving Away Free Trees

The City of Annapolis is giving away trees for residents to plant in their yard – free trees. The City’s goal is to increase its urban tree canopy, which benefits residents by capturing carbon, catching stormwater runoff, and reducing energy consumption and utility bills through proper placement of the trees. Plus, trees beautify the City, provide homes for wildlife, and enhance property values.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Ramps Up For Midnight Madness and Late Night Shopping

Downtown Annapolis and the holidays have a deep and nearly timeless relationship. It is where we have traditionally congregated to celebrate, take our families out to eat, shop, and be entertained. This year will be no different as the Downtown Annapolis Partnership hosts Annapolis’ favorite shopping nights for locals, Midnight Madness. As usual, Midnight Madness will be held on the first three Thursday evenings, December 2ndand 9th until midnight and on December 16th until the Eleventh Hour (11 pm).
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Historic Annapolis Opens New Exhibit at Paca House

Historic Annapolis has announced the opening of a new exhibition, We Hold These Truths: Maryland’s Signers and the Declaration of Independence at the William Paca House and Garden. This exhibition closely examines the Declaration of Independence and explores the lives of the Maryland men who pledged themselves to its purpose...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County CASA Announces Return to In-Person Gala for November 6th

Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc. (AACCASA) has announced the return of an in-person annual CASAblanca Gala on Saturday, November 6 from 6-11 PM. The theme for this year’s event, Hope Changes Everything: Speaking up for Children in Foster Care, will focus on raising money for children in foster care, while bringing together the community for its annual black-tie celebration, to be held at The Westin Annapolis.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Annapolis, MD
Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

