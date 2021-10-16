CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

 8 days ago

Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many fans are eager to learn more about how the character got into the series and to finally play as the Keyblade-wielding fighter on Oct. 18, 2021.

Why was Sora chosen as the last Super Smash Bros. fighter?

From April 1, 2015, to Oct. 3, 2015, players could submit suggestions for new Super Smash Bros. characters on the official Super Smash Bros. website. Bayonetta was officially chosen as the number-one choice from this ballot due to the number of votes she received and her realizability (Nintendo’s measure of how easy it would be for them to get the rights to include the character).

However, Bayonetta wasn’t actually the character that received the most suggestions — Sora and Mickey Mouse both scored more votes than Bayonetta. Still, Disney characters are notoriously tricky to get rights for, so Sora wasn’t added to the game until now.

Sora isn’t the first non-Nintendo character to make their way into Super Smash Bros. Characters like Sonic the Hedgehog, Steve from Minecraft and Kazuya from Tekken are also on the Super Smash roster. Even Cloud and Sephiroth from the Final Fantasy series are playable in Super Smash Bros.

Will Mickey Mouse ever be added to Super Smash Bros.?

For now, it looks like Sora is the only Kingdom Hearts character that will be added to the roster. A Kingdom Hearts–themed stage called Dive to the Heart is also making its way to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game. The stage features a stained glass window that contains pictures of characters such as Goofy, Donald Duck, Riku and Kairi in the Kingdom Hearts games.

However, in the Sora reveal trailer for Super Smash Bros., Donald and Goofy were replaced with a picture of a boat and a star. Also in the trailer, we see a charm shaped like Mickey Mouse on Sora’s Keyblade — but that’s likely all we’re going to see of Mickey in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. There’s no official word on why the Disney characters are missing, but it’s safe to say it likely relates to licensing issues and doesn’t bode well for Mickey, Goofy or Donald appearing as playable characters or support trophies.

Best Sora products to celebrate his addition to Smash Bros.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUrvI_0cTHzpO900

Kingdom Hearts: All-in-One Package (PlayStation 4)

You really couldn’t ask for more Kingdom Hearts content than what is available in this all-in-one package. This set includes Kingdom Hearts III; Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix; Kingdom Hearts Final Mix; Kingdom Hearts re: Chain of Memories; Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days; Kingdom Hearts re: Coded; Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix; Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance Kingdom; ​​Kingdom Hearts x Back Cover; and Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage. Although there’s likely no way you’d be able to play through all of this content before Sora makes his way to Super Smash Bros., you’ll definitely be able to familiarize yourself with the character.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOEP2_0cTHzpO900

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (Nintendo Switch)

This Kingdom Hearts rhythm game is the only Kingdom Hearts title currently available on the Nintendo Switch, although others have been announced for future release. This game is unlike any other Kingdom Hearts game, and although some fans weren’t impressed, most of them genuinely enjoyed this exciting take on the series.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OztkR_0cTHzpO900

Funko Pop! Disney Kingdom Hearts – Sora

This Funko Pop! figure features Sora with his trademark Keyblade. Fans were amazed at the impressive details on this toy, specifically on the small Keyblade accessory. Some buyers felt their figure had a sloppy paint job, so it seems there are some quality control issues worth noting. Still, if you’re a fan of Sora and Funko Pop!, you’re sure to love this collectible figure.

Sold by Amazon

