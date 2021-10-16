CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Advocates fear Biden is letting democracy erode

By Ashley Parker, Tyler Pager and Amy Gardner
SFGate
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON - Voting rights advocates meet once every week or two with White House officials via video conference, and in almost every session, an advocate speaks up to say that President Joe Biden must do more, that American democracy is under threat and the president is not meeting the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
TheAtlantaVoice

Pelosi floats Democrats acting alone as ‘one path’ to raising debt ceiling but still hopes for bipartisanship

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday suggested that the budget reconciliation process could be one way toward raising the debt ceiling in December. “That’s one path. But we’re still hoping to have bipartisanship,” Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” In September, Pelosi previously said raising the debt ceiling would not be done through reconciliation as part […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

Obama hits the stump in US battleground Virginia

Former US president Barack Obama was due to campaign Saturday in a neck-and-neck state election touted as a bellwether of public opinion on Joe Biden's first year in the White House. "Look, there's a reason President Barack Obama is in Virginia right now.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Democracy#Republicans#Democrats#The White House#Capitol Hill#Gop
AFP

Pelosi says 'we're almost there' on huge US legislative bills

After months of fierce political wrangling, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she expects agreement on a huge social spending package and a vote on a cross-party infrastructure bill this week, adding: "We're almost there." President Joe Biden had been intent on securing passage of the two mega-measures -- which Democrats see as vital to their party's political hopes in midterm elections next year -- before he leaves for a climate summit in Glasgow that opens October 31. And the White House noted "progress" was being made as Biden met with a key member of his party Sunday, a sentiment shared by the top Democrat in Congress. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether the agreement on the spending package and votes on infrastructure could occur in the coming week, Pelosi replied, "that's the plan."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

New Jersey governor race tests Murphy's progressive politics

Paid sick leave. Taxpayer-funded community college. A phased-in $15 minimum wage.New Jersey has taken a decidedly liberal shift under first-term Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy increasing income taxes on the wealthy, expanding voting rights and tightening the state's already restrictive gun laws. It’s a notable change from his predecessor, Republican Chris Christie, who spent two terms pushing more moderate policies.Murphy's agenda will be on the ballot on Nov. 2, when voters will decide whether to give him a second term or steer the state in another direction by electing Republican Jack Ciattarelli. History isn't necessarily on Murphy's side: New...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy