CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

How the Heck Did They Build Albany’s Most Unusual Landmark?

By Steve King
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I know it's called "The Egg", but personally I always thought it looked more like a bowl. When construction started in 1966 on the Northeast corner of the Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Bronx man Answers ‘What Is Upstate New York?’ For TikTok Karen

There is one thing that New Yorkers love to do almost more than anything and that's arguing. New Yorkers will argue about almost anything. Who better, the Jets or the Giants? Yankees or Mets? They will argue about darn near everything you can think of, but nothing brings on an argument like a geographical argument about the different areas of New York and what we call them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Local Orchard Has Awesome Apple Cannons

Why just pick the apples when you can also launch them out of a massive cannon?. It's fall in the Hudson so you have to know what that means. The flannel shirts are coming out, pumpkin spice is in abundance and hundreds of New Yorkers are going to be flocking upstate to the Hudson Valley region to pick apples.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Is Hooters Just Too Risqué for the Hudson Valley?

We're still wondering why a Hooters hasn't made its way to the Hudson Valley. Hooters Restaurants has been in the news this week over the restaurant chain instituting a policy regarding skimpy new uniform bottoms to replace the female servers already short shorts. According to New York Post, some Hooters girls were upset with the new uniform mandate, causing the company to reverse their decision. Now Hooters says servers can have the option of wearing the traditional uniforms or the new ones.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Salvation Army Hudson Valley Needs This From You Right Now

Do you hear the words "Salvation Army" and think to yourself 'the people with the kettles at Christmas' or that really cool thrift store? We always used to call it "Uncle Sal's" and somehow we could walk in there during high school or college with less than $20 and leave feeling like we had just been able to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Might Be Giants
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Will Halloween 2021 be a Sad Washout in the Hudson Valley?

Trick-or-treaters in the Hudson Valley may be terribly disappointed this year. One of the most beloved holidays, especially for kids, is Halloween. The Hudson Valley is an especially great place to celebrate the day, as many neighborhoods go all out with decorations, candy and all the sights and sounds of Halloween.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out! For the Bonehead On Route 9 Who Was Doing THIS Behind the Wheel

Distracted driving can be very dangerous. We've all been stuck behind the person who's texting away while not paying attention to the road. They'll either not notice the light as it turns green, or you find yourself watching their vehicle slowly swerve while they're typing their latest message. Anything that takes your attention away from what's going on in front of you is not good.Then, you have those checking themselves out in the mirror, or even doing their makeup behind the wheel. Maybe a parent who keeps turing half their body around away from the road to continuously yell at their kids?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Tour the 13 Creepiest Abandoned Mental Asylums and Hospitals in New York

As we approach Halloween, I think it's appropriate to take a look at some real-life creepy places around New York State. And you can't get more frightening than potentially haunted mental asylums and infectious disease hospitals. These are locations around the state where people were sent to spend the rest of their lives and more often than not, die. Some of the really unlucky residents had experiments conducted on them like lobotomies and electro-therapy. Typhoid Mary was even quarantined to one of the hospitals since she was carrying a disease that was incurable at the time. I honestly think it's for the best that most of these places remain abandoned. The bad vibes will make your skin crawl just by watching the videos below, never mind actually being in the actual location.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Legendary Hudson Valley Diner Goes Up For Sale After 30 Years

A favorite Hudson Valley diner is looking for the right owner to take over its legacy. Hudson Valley residents take their diners very seriously. From Poughkeepsie to Middletown to Newburgh to Kingston, there are dozens of legendary diners throughout the region that serve up delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner selections faster than lighting.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy