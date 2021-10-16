CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Barrington, MA

Rotary Club Truck Day and Pumpkin Fest

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zE2uc_0cTHyomr00

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Experience the excitement of real trucks and cool vehicles at the Great Barrington Rotary Club’s Truck Day and Pumpkin Fest on October 17 at Ski Butternut, 380 State Road.

Holyoke church to hold canned food drive

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature activities for the whole family. Some of those activities include: “Exploring Trucks and Race Cars (not driving them), Music, Games, Silent Auction & Raffles, Pumpkin drop, Pumpkin Painting, Duck Race, Food & Drinks, Face Painting, and a special event, the Giant Pumpkin Drop will be at 2:00 pm.”

The event will cost $15 per car load, and at the Duck Race there will be an entrance fee of five dollars for one duck or five ducks for $20 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Great Barrington, MA
Great Barrington, MA
Society
Holyoke, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Holyoke, MA
WWLP

Rays of Hope: Pink Parade of Hope

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this Sunday, October 24 marks the 28th annual 'Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer.' And this year will be both a virtual and a drive-through event called the 'Pink Parade of Hope.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Trucks#Auction#Rotary Club Truck Day#Silent Auction Raffles#Pumpkin Painting#Duck Race#Food Drinks
WWLP

WWLP

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy